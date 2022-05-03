Author David Vela holding book signing

Former National Park Service Director David Vela will give a short book talk and signing of his book “Hola, Ranger, My Journey Through the National Parks” at the Wharton County Library main branch in Wharton, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 9. A Wharton native, Vela attended all the local schools, including Stephen F. Austin Elementary, graduating from Wharton High School.
