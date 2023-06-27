There is an old saying that your view of things depends on how you look at them and I find that to be true. I recently flew over the Rocky Mountains and was reminded again that it all depends on perspective.

As the plane taxied along the runway, workers and machinery looked regular size although sometimes intimidating. But as the aircraft left the ground, the things and people began to shrink until we were in the air and people turned into dots on the ground below.

