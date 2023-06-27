There is an old saying that your view of things depends on how you look at them and I find that to be true. I recently flew over the Rocky Mountains and was reminded again that it all depends on perspective.
As the plane taxied along the runway, workers and machinery looked regular size although sometimes intimidating. But as the aircraft left the ground, the things and people began to shrink until we were in the air and people turned into dots on the ground below.
Had they really transformed into nothingness or was there an explanation for the change in appearance? We all know the truth- what we are viewing is not reality from the sky, but the whole scene depends on the viewers perspective.
2 Corinthians 4:18 ESV As we look not to the things that are seen but to the things that are unseen. For the things that are seen are transient, but the things that are unseen are eternal.
Life is full of potential misconceptions, but once things are put in perspective, they become easier to deal with.
For example, someone makes what they think is a horrible mistake…but it turns out to be an incredible blessing. A mother puts her child up for adoption… a father loses his job… a child has a horrible accident… a young romantic gets jilted by the one they loved… a person is late for work or an important meeting.
The mother realizes that she has given her child a better life… the father finds a job that is better than he ever imagined… the child (example: Joni Erikson Tada) develops a ministry to help handicapped people around the world…the romantic finds the strength they need to face life and start all over again and possibly find the person who is the RIGHT mate for him or her… the person late for work (someone who worked in the Twin Towers ) missed being killed on 9/11 because of being late.
Ecclesiastes 3:1-2 ESV For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven
When those horrid situations happen, I find the best way to deal with them is to imagine scenarios that could happen in the next five, ten, or twenty years. I place myself in that timeline, looking back on the present happenstance and picture what it could possibly look like from that future timeline. Actually, In the light of eternity, how important will this event be? Probably just a bump in the road along the way to the future.
I have found that no matter how crazy life gets, I can depend on God to work things out in my behalf. Yes, life gets messy at times, but with the grace of God, it can be bearable.
Romans 8:28 ESV And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.
It seems to me that the one perspective that really counts is the one that God has on us as human beings. In our own eyes, we seem to be invincible and not subject to the laws of nature. But when we see the greatness of our Creator and the puniness of our own humanity, we can’t help but wonder how God can even acknowledge us, much less know each of us intimately. However, scripture declares over and over that He does indeed know the hairs on our heads and the number of our days. How much more special can we be than to belong to the Lord of the Universe?
Luke 12:7 - But even the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Fear not therefore: ye are of more value than many sparrows
Psalm 139:16 Your eyes have seen my unformed substance; And in Your book were all written the days that were ordained for me, when as yet there was not one of them.
God does indeed have a plan for our lives. Trust Him to bring it to pass.
Jeremiah 29:11 ESV For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.
