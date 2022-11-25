Fans of classic country music may know her as “Funny Face” or as “The Happiest Girl in the Whole USA,” but only hardcore Donna Fargo fans know she has a new album out this year, her first in 36 years.
“Hot diggity dog! You actually listened to it,” Fargo said in a phone interview with the Wharton Journal-Spectator.
“All Because of You” is Fargo’s tribute to her late husband Stan Silver, who died of COVID-19 on April 27, 2021. The album was in the works long before she and Silver caught COVID and went to the hospital. She came out but Silver never did. Finishing the album was a way to not only pay tribute to him, but it also gave Fargo a new lease on life.
Without her husband of 53 years, Fargo put aside the project and slumped into depression. In addition to being her husband, Silver was her producer and the one who put her music onto albums and in front of her fans.
“Well, it was really a God thing to put this album out because you know that’s usually Stan’s department,” she said. “And, I don’t know, I thought it would die from the grief. And I was talking, I talked to God a lot. So I was praying one day and just asking God to help me. You know, I can’t live this way.
“I say, ‘Just give me some kind of sign and tell me if Stan is in heaven and if he’s all right.’ And as I walked from the kitchen to the bedroom, stopped in my tracks at the bedroom because the light on his side of the bed had been turned on. I knew I hadn’t turned it on in months. And I said, ‘Well, I didn’t turn that light on God.’ He said, ‘Well, you did ask me for a sign.’
“And I would never be able to describe what that meant to me, because I really had no music in me at that time. Hadn’t even thought about all those songs that we’d recorded,” she said.
Another God moment came to Fargo a little later.
“Sometime after that, I was just walking through the hallway and one day, and the whole wall on one side is storage cabinets, and for no reason, or anything related to my thoughts or mind, my hands just opened this cabinet door and pulled out a paper bag without my even looking and not even conscious of what I was doing,” she said. “And I looked inside the bag, and there were several CDs in there. So I went to my studio and listened. And they were finished. And he had mastered them just perfectly. And it was just such a surprise.”
Fargo, who was born Yvonne Vaughn in Mount Airy, North Carolina, in 1945, had her musical heyday in the 1970s and early 1980s. Now residing in Nashville, Tennessee, she has kept busy as a songwriter, book author, and the writer of more than 2,000 greeting cards for Blue Mountain Arts. In 1978 she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). While that slowed down her musical career, it and age did not impact her voice. Recording “All Because of You” in her 70s, Fargo has produced six tracks and a seventh spoken word track, that sound as if she had done them 40 years ago at the peak of her musical career.
“The whole experience of putting these things out has just been amazing,” she said. “It was almost like Stan and God got together to help me save my life because it really did it just put me in another frame of mind and I don’t think I would have ever gotten out of the grief stage without something like that happening … God and Stan sure saved my life with this CD because it’s caused me to be really focus you know on music again and that kind of thing.”
The new album is as smooth and eclectic as Fargo herself.
“So, on the album, there are love songs, almost love songs, up tempos, ballads. Even the patriotic songs,” she said.
The first single from “All Because of You” is “One of the Good Guys.”
“Well, from the time I wrote it I thought ‘One of the Good Guys’ was a hit, and I still do, if given the opportunity to be heard in multiple markets,” she said. “I even prayed that nobody else would write this idea before I could get it out. I mean, you know, the way the music business has changed, and given that we’re putting it out ourselves, I know it will be a miracle if it makes it. But I believe in miracles.”
If her fans are any judge, it will become a hit. She dedicated the album to her fans, making it available exclusively on her website and advertised on Facebook, where she polled her followers for the first single.
“And they all voted and voted for ‘One of the Good Guys,’ which I was glad for to be the first single,” she said.
The up tempo “This is America” is a patriotic number that speaks of the current times.
“I’ve always been patriotic and love our country. And it was just a normal thing for me to write about what’s happening in our country,” she said. “And you know, I just think we’re a divided America now and it’s sad. You know, some people would call it a political song, but I just think it’s a common sense song.”
Waiting in the wings for release as a single is “Didn’t We Have a Good Time.”
“I love that song; it’s up tempo, just makes you want to move to it. I think it’s a really hot track,” Fargo said. “It celebrates a relationship that didn’t work out that anybody could relate to.”
Fargo shared her thoughts on the other tracks on the album.
“‘I Think of You” I think is a kind of mesmerizing kind of song, it kind of hangs with you. It’s a song about looking back. I think one of the most interesting songs, and a lot of guys have mentioned this to me, is ‘Love Knows No Door.’ Just seems like lyrics that you can chew on. You know how it is when you write things that take you longer than other things to write. Something about it that is just kind of philosophical and I think people can really relate to it, especially women. ‘Cross My Heart’ is an out-and-out love song. I believe in true love,” she said.
After giving her fans first shot at the new CD, she has since opened it to everyone.
“The album is streaming on Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music,” she said. “And in fact, we just received the report for last month and the number of people streaming my music is up 15 to 20% across all those platforms. And the songs are also available for download on iTunes and Amazon and of course we have CDs which can be purchased at PrimaDonnaentertainmentcorp.com, Donnafargo.com, eBay, and Amazon now.”
Between the time she lost Silver and released the album, Fargo suffered two strokes. While it has slowed her down physically, she remains energized and engaged. She is busy promoting the album and has a new book coming out. This is by far not the last her fans will hear from her. As Fargo rummaged through the bag of CDs, she discovered enough finished tracks to do two or more albums.
“When I was digging about the music, we have several other things recorded before Stan died, but not quite finished. So I think there’ll be one more CD before I wrap it up and go to heaven,” she said. “But, you know, it’s not gonna be like next year, I don’t think. I think it’ll be a couple years down the road or three. And then I’ll still take my time because I’m such a messy person. I have to. I got too much to do to before I die. And like I said, I plan to live to be 100.”
(P.S. Herby Wallace, the late brother of Wharton Journal-Spectator Publisher Bill Wallace, used to play steel guitar for Fargo on her tours in the late 1970s.)
