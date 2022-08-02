(This is the second part of a series about the history of the Colorado River.)
Following 1836 battle at San Jacinto freeing Texas from control by Mexico, 1844 arbitration began between Mexico and Texas over which river would be the border. Mexico suggested the Colorado River. This would have put present day West Wharton County as part of Mexico and made Wharton a border town.
The Colorado River divides Wharton County into two almost equal halves from east to west. This river has more tributaries than any other Texas river, but its slow current permitted formation of a log jam or “raft.” The raft limited travel upstream to only 10-12 miles from the mouth except for shallow-draft small boats. The raft also prevented travel by boat downstream to Matagorda Bay, a lose-lose situation.
In 1690, Viceroy of Mexico, under command of Spain, ordered Capt. Francisco de Llanos to sail along Texas coast and have Manuel Joseph de Cardenas create a map showing river entries, bays, and barrier islands. Notes recorded told of an attempt to sail up a river where 10-15 miles from the river’s entry they encountered a mass of logs and debris so thick and deep it resembled a stick dam; they retreated.
The first Colorado Navigation Co. was incorporated 1837 with goal of removing or bypassing the raft. This was to allow crops from those land grants upstream from the raft be shipped to market from Matagorda versus overland, which was costly. The project was too costly and the raft a larger adversary than thought.
It was argued a site for a Texas capitol should be more central than the Gulf Coast. A.C. Horton, who had plantations in both present day Wharton and Matagorda counties, was a member of the committee to select new capitol site. If the new site would be on the Colorado River his lands adjacent to the Colorado would now have a way to ship his crops.
(Horton participated in 1836 revolution, was elected to the Republic of Texas’ first and second Congress as a representative from 1836-38, was elected the first Lieutenant Governor of Texas as a state in 1846 and acting Governor from May 1846 to July 1847. Descendants of Horton continue to live in Wharton and influence its goals and survival.
In 1839, a site on a high bluff next to the Colorado River near the village of Waterloo was chosen and named Austin to honor Stephen F. Austin (Horton influenced that decision). The first street in Austin was named Congress. It stretched from bank of the Colorado to the gates of new capitol building on the highest point of a bluff. Landowners below Austin were hopeful the decision would put state money into improvement of the Colorado, thus money into their pockets.
The distance from Austin to Matagorda Bay is 280.9 meandering miles. From the origin of river north of Austin it is 150 meandering miles, allowing a drop in elevation of 400 feet when it reaches Austin. This drop in elevation allows Colorado water to flow faster. After leaving Austin and Bastrop bluffs, land on either side of river begin to level out creating a slower flow and a push to carry debris to the bay.
Colorado Navigation Co. was reorganized in 1850 with Eli Mercer of Egypt, J.D. Newell, and J.W. Gordon of Wharton on the board. The estimate to rid the Colorado of the raft was $150,000 (approximately $5 million in 2022 dollars). In 1853, it was decided it was cheaper to cut a new channel around the raft. The new 21-mile path allowed boat traffic upstream but debris from upstream soon filled channel. By 1900, the raft stretched 31 miles in various degrees of width and depth.
Existence of the raft and a sandbar just outside of Matagorda kept it from becoming the next New Orleans. Matagorda built a pier that stretched from the end of Market Street out into the bay a quarter mile to assist transfer of people and goods in both directions. To allow a wagon pulled by horses to turn around at the end of the pier, a “T” platform was built.
The raft is not the only element to create flooding along its meandering path. The numerous watershed tributaries feeding water into the main channel and upstream rain many miles from Wharton County contributes to downstream flooding. Some decisions made to solve flooding problems were ill advised and created or added to the flooding causes.
To understand how and where the current solution of building levees in Wharton will benefit residents, one must know the history of the Colorado from creation to 2022. Over the next few months I will give details of how counties along the Lower Colorado River and the State of Texas worked together to solve flooding, protect against drought, who had rights to take water out of the river and its use when permission is given, and other water rights that impact Wharton County and the town of Wharton.
