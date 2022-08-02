(This is the second part of a series about the history of the Colorado River.)

Following 1836 battle at San Jacinto freeing Texas from control by Mexico, 1844 arbitration began between Mexico and Texas over which river would be the border. Mexico suggested the Colorado River. This would have put present day West Wharton County as part of Mexico and made Wharton a border town.

