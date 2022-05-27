The El Campo Art Association is hosting its 62nd annual art show June 4-5 at the El Campo Civic Center with proceeds supporting scholarships for the high school seniors art show later in June.
Paintings, craft projects, and all other entries will be received on Friday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. No entries accepted after 6 p.m.
Divisions include Adult Art, Adult Photography, Adult Crafts, Youth Art (four divisions), Youth Photography, and Youth Crafts.
Rosettes will be given for Best of Show, second best, third best and honorable mention. For more information, call Bonnie Johnson at 210-392-5789 or Lavon Sanders at 979-543-5538.
