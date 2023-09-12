I was in Washington D.C. on September 11, 2001. In fact, just as the Pentagon was hit, I was stepping off a subway at the Pentagon City Mall station, and as the name suggests, it is just across the freeway from the five-sided military complex.

As I took the stairs up to the ground level, I saw a woman crying. Not knowing anything about the attack on the Twin Towers at that point, I asked her what was wrong. Her exact words, “The Pentagon just exploded”, were stunning of course, and then she asked me, “Do you know about the Twin Towers?” She briefly filled me in on the events of that morning and then she left.

