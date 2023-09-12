I was in Washington D.C. on September 11, 2001. In fact, just as the Pentagon was hit, I was stepping off a subway at the Pentagon City Mall station, and as the name suggests, it is just across the freeway from the five-sided military complex.
As I took the stairs up to the ground level, I saw a woman crying. Not knowing anything about the attack on the Twin Towers at that point, I asked her what was wrong. Her exact words, “The Pentagon just exploded”, were stunning of course, and then she asked me, “Do you know about the Twin Towers?” She briefly filled me in on the events of that morning and then she left.
Riding in the subway, as a socially outgoing Texan, I noticed how isolated everyone was. No eye contact, no quiet conversations and certainly no friendly ‘hellos’ were evident.
But on that fateful day as people grappled with their shock, small groups stood together, strangers hugged one another and prayed together. And, like me, they tried to figure out how to get home, for all public transportation had abruptly come to a complete halt.
Pentagon evacuees began to spill into the small area, with nowhere to go since it was too early for restaurants to open.
By this time, about 15 minutes after the Pentagon was hit, sirens could be heard, screaming up and down the freeways. The chaos was palpable.
I decided to just start walking to my hotel in Alexandria, Virginia. Because I had been in a meeting with White House staff that morning, I had worn my favorite high heels, never dreaming I’d be walking six miles.
Fortunately, a kind gentleman named Dennis who had Tuesdays off and who was drinking coffee on the sidewalk of his apartment, offered to take me and a Pentagon employee to our homes, my destination being the hotel in Alexandria.
After a much-needed pit stop at the Army-Navy Country Club, of which Dennis was a member, I arrived in Alexandria, grateful for that man’s generosity.
All flights were cancelled so the group of six ladies I was travelling with pondered the best way to get home. Virginia’s rental car policy forbids taking rental cars out-of-state. So one of the lady’s friends picked us up at the hotel and drove us to a nearby state that DID allow rentals to leave.
Off we went in the rented van for a rather enjoyable road trip home to Texas. We witnessed heart-warming patriotism across the land, as all kinds of America-love was displayed.
As we pulled into the Alabama welcome center, one of our ladies spotted a soldier walking to his waiting car. She said, jokingly “Don’t run over him – we may need him later”. None of us considered this prophetic at the time.
As we rolled into Houston, a week after the attack on the soul of this country, to separate and travel to our respective homes, our parting was particularly poignant. We six ladies were a microcosm of what the nation had experienced – an unexpected horrific blow to us personally and to our neighbors and families.
Homecoming was especially perfect – home to a beautiful fall day, home to loved ones, home to safety.
