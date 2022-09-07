Wharton ISD names Students of the Month

Wharton Independent School District named the following students as Students of the Month for September:
Wharton High School: Sara Filla is Wharton High School's Student of the Month because she is a leader who demonstrates great character. She also received her Lonestar Degree which is the highest degree that the state can offer in FFA. Sara spent long hours working on her record book and application. She is an amazing role model to other students on campus.
Wharton Junior High School: Evelyn Estrada is Wharton Junior High School’s Student of the Month because she is such a great student. She is always following directions, does not get into trouble, and assists in the classrooms when needed. Evelyn is very respectful to teachers and staff. She is a great artist and does well with given assignments.
Wharton Elementary School: Aubrie Esquivel is Wharton Elementary’s Student of the Month because she is very respectful and always shows teamwork on a daily basis. She is very dependable and completes and turns in assignments on time.
Sivells Elementary School: Genesis M. is Sivells Elementary's Student of the Month because she is always helping others. She is especially helpful toward the teachers and goes above and beyond to help friends in class and outside of class. She is a great leader and encourages others.
