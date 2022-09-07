Wharton ISD names Students of the Month

Sara Filla, Evelyn Estrada, Aubrie Esquivel, Genesis M.

Wharton Independent School District named the following students as Students of the Month for September:

Wharton High School: Sara Filla is Wharton High School's Student of the Month because she is a leader who demonstrates great character. She also received her Lonestar Degree which is the highest degree that the state can offer in FFA. Sara spent long hours working on her record book and application. She is an amazing role model to other students on campus.

