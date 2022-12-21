Phillips 66 donates $10,000 to the WCJC Foundation for scholarships

The Wharton County Junior College Foundation, in partnership with Wharton County Junior College, announced Dec. 14 that Phillips 66 has donated $10,000 toward vocational scholarships for the current academic year.
The purpose of the scholarship is to help cover tuition costs for female, first generation, and/or financial need-based students enrolled in electronics engineering technology, nuclear power technology, and process technology programs. The scholarships will be awarded to four students in those programs during the 2022-23 academic year.
“We are pleased that Phillips 66 continues to support growing these programs and the students that attend them,” said Wharton County Junior College Dean of Vocational Instruction Don Smith. “We know what kind of impact that these scholarships have, so we are thrilled to be able to offer them to those who need additional support.”
The Wharton County Junior College Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide educational awareness and financial support to Wharton County Junior College, has been expanding its outreach and impact over the past year. That includes the award of additional student scholarships and different events to increase community engagement and build awareness of foundation scholarships and opportunities to give.
The gift was praised by the foundation’s president, Suzanne Armour.
“We are delighted that businesses like Phillips 66 want to support students in these programs and their academic pursuits,” Armour said. “The foundation is grateful for the company’s willingness to create a positive impact on this community and the students that attend the college.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.