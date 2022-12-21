Phillips 66 donates $10,000 to the WCJC Foundation for scholarships

Pictured from the left are Gloria Crockett – Bay City campus specialist at WCJC, Danielle Brunner – associate HRBP/recruiter at Phillips 66, Aaron Anzaldua – operator at Phillips 66 and WCJC graduate, Laurence Jenkins – electrical engineering instructor at WCJC, Kimberly Mrnustik – administrative assistant and records specialist to the dean of vocational instruction at WCJC, Betty McCrohan – president at WCJC, Jonathan Jeter – director of WCJC Foundation, Nicholas Hadfield – operator intern at Phillips 66 and WCJC student, Dan Johnson – nuclear power technology instructor at WCJC, Ricky Schooler – process technology instructor at WCJC, Jessica Follett – communications and public affairs advisor at Phillips 66.

 Submitted photo

The Wharton County Junior College Foundation, in partnership with Wharton County Junior College, announced Dec. 14 that Phillips 66 has donated $10,000 toward vocational scholarships for the current academic year.

The purpose of the scholarship is to help cover tuition costs for female, first generation, and/or financial need-based students enrolled in electronics engineering technology, nuclear power technology, and process technology programs. The scholarships will be awarded to four students in those programs during the 2022-23 academic year.

