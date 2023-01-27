On Saturday, Feb. 11, Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council will kick off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season, one of the most iconic activities in which Girl Scouts engage and the largest girl-led business in the world.

Girl Scout Cookies are available in Southeast Texas from Feb. 11 through March 26. This year’s cookie lineup includes fan favorites such as Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, and the addition of the new Raspberry Rally, the highly-anticipated cookie, available for online ordering only. 

