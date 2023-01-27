On Saturday, Feb. 11, Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council will kick off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season, one of the most iconic activities in which Girl Scouts engage and the largest girl-led business in the world.
Girl Scout Cookies are available in Southeast Texas from Feb. 11 through March 26. This year’s cookie lineup includes fan favorites such as Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, and the addition of the new Raspberry Rally, the highly-anticipated cookie, available for online ordering only.
A tried and true favorite is also joining the lineup this year with a new name, as the beloved Shortbread cookie is now called Trefoils. It’s the same cookie, just with a new Girl Scout name. In addition, Adventurefuls, Toast-Yay!, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, and Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten free) are available to purchase for $5 a package. Note Raspberry Rally and Caramel Chocolate Chip are only available to order online and will be shipped directly to customers.
Here are ways to purchase Girl Scout Cookies:
Customers can connect with a registered Girl Scout that he or she knows to find out how a local troop member is selling cookies this year.
Customers without a registered Girl Scout contact have a few options to order cookies:
From Feb. 11 through March 26, visit www.gssjc.org/cookies and enter a ZIP code to find a troop to support with a direct shipped order for the new online exclusive Raspberry Rally or any of the cookie varieties.
From Feb. 17 through March 26, Girl Scouts will host cookie booths at participating public locations around the region. Visit www.gssjc.org/cookies to find booths.
