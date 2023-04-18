The 100 Club of Wharton County is hosting its annual Law Enforcement Spaghetti Dinner on Thursday, April 27, at the Wharton County Youth Fair in Crescent Hall.
The doors open at 4 p.m. The food line and drive-thru meal starts at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door and at General Sales in Wharton, 808 N. Richmond Road, Vincek’s Smokehouse at 139 S. Dill St. in East Bernard, or call Susie Priesmeyer in El Campo at 979-332-1915.
Established as a nonprofit organization in 1978, the 100 Club purchases equipment and life insurance for the law enforcement officers that work in Wharton County. This includes the men and women of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, El Campo Police Department, Wharton Police Department, Wharton County constables, Wharton County school districts law enforcement, Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens, and Lower Colorado River Authority Rangers assigned to Wharton County.
The club has awarded over $188,536 in scholarships to students in Wharton County pursuing a college degree in criminal justice. The club has purchased over $209,788 in law enforcement equipment in order for the officers to safely and more efficiently perform daily duties in the county.
