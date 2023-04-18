The 100 Club of Wharton County is hosting its annual Law Enforcement Spaghetti Dinner on Thursday, April 27, at the Wharton County Youth Fair in Crescent Hall.

The doors open at 4 p.m. The food line and drive-thru meal starts at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door and at General Sales in Wharton, 808 N. Richmond Road, Vincek’s Smokehouse at 139 S. Dill St. in East Bernard, or call Susie Priesmeyer in El Campo at 979-332-1915.

