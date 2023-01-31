Knights bring Old World combat to El Campo

Alexander Malachi, left, and William Roe spar in plate armor with blunted weapons recently in El Campo. Roe brought the new extreme sport to town after leaving Houston.

 Photo by William Hedstrom

The New World might not be known for knights, but local Texans are looking to change that, bringing swords, axes and combat to El Campo.

A dozen people recently suited up for combat practice, clashing steel on armor as a meet and greet for a local team of fighters. The attendees all decked themselves in previously shining plate armor practiced in a handmade arena off John Street to the delight of passersby who stopped to watch the fighters.

