Knights bring Old World combat to El Campo

The New World might not be known for knights, but local Texans are looking to change that, bringing swords, axes and combat to El Campo.
A dozen people recently suited up for combat practice, clashing steel on armor as a meet and greet for a local team of fighters. The attendees all decked themselves in previously shining plate armor practiced in a handmade arena off John Street to the delight of passersby who stopped to watch the fighters.
Younger children who stopped with their parents watched in awe as practice continued, the clanging metal ringing out like gongs into the chill winter air.
Flashes of bright colors from the under-armor padding made the fight visually colorful as well as the glint of metal shining against the mid-afternoon sun.
The group, just a few months old, was brought local by a pro who made the move to El Campo just recently.
“I set up the group in Houston before moving down here. (My wife and I) moved into my grandmother’s house after she passed,” team captain William Roe said.
Texas Armored Combat members don real metal plate and reinforced armor and fight with blunted swords and axes of all different styles, preparing for everything from reenactments to competitions.
Knights from old Europe and beyond clashed as cars drove past and people cheered on the fighters. The only anachronism was the occasional duct tape or bright orange rope that held some smaller pieces tightly to their wielders – that and the yellow flag weilding referee ready to stop the melee if needed.
Several combatants joined the exercise, building up a heavy sweat swinging axes.
“I joined to lose weight and, since I’ve started, I’ve lost around 50 pounds,” D.J. Ramirez said.
It’s solid exercise as well, with some suits weighting more than 100 pounds and the metal weapons weighting anywhere from 10 to 20 pounds.
Other members joined for more sentimental reasons.
“My grandfather actually got me a chain-mail suit with the Templar stuff on it and he passed away a few months ago. This Templar style (armor) is a way of keeping that with me,” said Malachi Alexander of Shreveport, Louisiana, who was visiting.
Not all members just join for the camaraderie, some are also interested in medals or charity work.
“The league we usually associate with is the ACW, Armored Combat Worldwide. We go to regional and national competitions, some of us travel around the world to fight. My wife and I have been invited to go overseas several times. On our team, most people that join, don’t do it to compete for money or prizes. Some of them want to do charity events, local events or even places like comic-con. We did a charity event at VFW Pearland and I’m interested in doing events with the American Legion here,” Roe said.
From humble beginnings, the group blossomed into more than just a family affair.
“My husband was just getting out of the oil fields and he needed a hobby. He found a class and really liked it. I came along with him and after the first time I hit someone with an axe, that was it. I had decided,” Meschelle Roe said.
The set up isn’t cheap, with some suits costing upwards of $2,000 and the fighters doing as much of their own maintenance as possible.
