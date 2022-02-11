Prairie View A&M University’s Cooperative Extension Program (CEP) is hosting a Backyard Gardening Workshop on Saturday, March 19, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Attendees will hear from local producers about different gardening techniques. Focusing on raised bed designs and container gardening, guests will learn the how-to’s for growing fruits and vegetables in their backyard and discover effective land management methods, regardless of the size.
CEP’s Urban Ag Specialist Jeremy Peaches will lead a presentation on “Types of Designs & Grow Systems” and offer a hands-on demonstration of “Container and Raised Beds.” Garry Kroeger with the Bluebonnet Master Gardener Association will teach the basics of
“Growing Spring Vegetables.”
Insightful workshops, giveaways, children’s activities, and networking opportunities are available to participants. A light breakfast and free lunch will also be available. Participants of all ages can attend virtually or in person at Just Do It Now, located on 1619 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Wharton.
To attend virtually, visit https://pvpanther.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwsfuGqpjssGNK9RgY1nXNTZUXN990zU1Eq to register.
For those attending in person, call the Extension Office at 979-532-3310 or email Braxton Mitchell at bjmitchell@pvamau.edu.
