WCJC presenting ‘The Dining Room’

The Wharton County Junior College Drama Department will present “The Dining Room” at 7 p.m. Oct. 13-15 at the Horton Foote Theatre on the Wharton campus. Pictured, at the bottom left and going clockwise around the table, are Wil Harborth of Wharton, Brayden Leva of Sugar Land, Riley Moseley of East Bernard, Maegan Hackstedt of Needville, Karis Meek of Boling, Crystal Hackstedt of Needville and Valerie Brown of Wharton. Not pictured is Ben Wandell of Needville. 

 Submitted photo

The Wharton County Junior College Drama Department will open its fall 2022 season with “The Dining Room,” a play that considers various eras of the 20th Century from the same room in the same house. The presentation offers a unique look into changing family values, customs, education and morality.

“The Dining Room” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 13-15 at the Horton Foote Theatre in the Duson-Hansen Fine Arts Building on the Wharton campus. The show is free and open to the public.

