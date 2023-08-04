As students return to the classroom, Texas Department of Transportation is urging people to take extra caution in school zones and around school buses in an effort to keep students safe on the roadways.
According to the department, there were 746 traffic crashes in Texas school zones in 2022, resulting in 23 serious injuries. TxDOT says the most common causes for the wrecks were driver inattention, speeding and failure to yield to the right-of-way.
Additionally, there were 2,305 crashes involving Texas school buses last year, with seven fatalities and more than 50 serious injuries resulting, according to a release from the department.
In part of TxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign, the department offers the following tips for driving in school zones.
- Be aware that traffic patterns around schools may have changed since the last school year.
- Stay alert and put your phone away. Using a handheld electronic device while driving in an active school zone is against the law.
- Stop and yield for people in crosswalks.
- Always obey school zone speed limit signs. Remember, traffic fines increase in school zones.
- Drop off and pick up your children in your school’s designated areas, not the middle of the street.
- Keep an eye on children gathered at bus stops.
- Watch for children who might dart across the street or between vehicles.
The department also offered the following tips on sharing the road with school buses.
- Follow at a safe distance, keeping in mind that school buses make frequent stops.
- Always stay alert for children around buses and remember that they may not always look for vehicles before crossing the street.
- Stop for flashing red lights or a stop sign on a school bus, regardless of which direction you’re headed. Continue your trip once the bus has moved, the flashing lights stop flashing or the bus driver signals it’s okay to pass.
Violations can lead to a fine of up to $1,250 for a first offense.
TxDOT offered up tips for students who walk or bike to school as well.
- Use sidewalks when walking. If there’s not a sidewalk, walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic.
- Cross the street only at intersections or marked crosswalks. Look left, right and left again before proceeding.
- Always obey crossing guards.
- Make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street. Never assume a driver sees you.
- Look for traffic when stepping off a bus or from behind parked vehicles.
- Always wear a helmet when riding a bicycle.
- Don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road.
- Follow all traffic rules, signs and signals.
“Be Safe. Drive Smart.” is a component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broad social media and word-of-mouth effort encouraging drivers to make safe choices while behind the wheel in hopes of ending the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways that started Nov. 8, 2000.
