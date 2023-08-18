As hurricane season continues, the state is now offering a registry aimed at providing assistance to those who need it during times of emergency.

The State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR), managed by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), is a free registry that provides local emergency planners and emergency responders with additional information to appropriately respond to the needs of the community.

