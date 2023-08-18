As hurricane season continues, the state is now offering a registry aimed at providing assistance to those who need it during times of emergency.
The State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR), managed by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), is a free registry that provides local emergency planners and emergency responders with additional information to appropriately respond to the needs of the community.
Registration is voluntary and does not guarantee that anyone will receive specific service during an emergency, as available services vary by community, but is designed to provide life-saving awareness to local officials on those needing accommodations.
Anyone who needs or who knows someone in need of assistance during times of emergency is encouraged to sign up.
The required information for the registry is name, address, phone number and primary language.
Additional questions, aimed to capture vital information for local emergency planners and responders, include emergency contact information, caregiver information, pets, transportation assistance for home evacuation, communication barriers and disabilities and functioning or medical needs.
Anyone who registers gives consent to sharing information with first responders and other state agencies during a disaster.
Individuals with disabilities, who are medically fragile or who have access and functional needs such as limited mobility, communication barriers or in need of extra assistance in regards to medical, transportation or personal care needs are strongly encouraged to register.
Online registration forms are available at stear.tdem.texas.gov. You can also register via phone by calling 2-1-1 or by dialing 877-541-7905. Forms are also available in Spanish.
