Wharton County Junior College will host a Job Fair and Internship Expo from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, on the Wharton campus at the Pioneer Student Center. Students and the public may attend the event to meet with prospective employers and potentially find part-time and full-time jobs as well as internships. The event is free and there is still room available for interested employers. For more information, contact Monica Oliver at 979-532-6971 or oliverm@wcjc.edu.
Wharton County Junior College will host a Nursing Program Information Session event from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, on the Wharton campus at the Library Sympodium Classroom 108-C. This is a special session presented by Houston Christian University (formerly Houston Baptist University) to discuss the bachelor of science in nursing program and a special scholarship opportunity exclusively for WCJC students. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit wcjc.edu or email brooksa@wcjc.edu.
Wharton County Junior College will host a Resume Review event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, Nov. 1, and Nov. 7-8, on the Wharton campus at the Career and Transfer Center in the Library. Students and the public are encouraged to drop by during the posted times to receive feedback on their current resume. The event is free. For more information, visit wcjc.edu or email brooksa@wcjc.edu.
Wharton County Junior College will host a Resume Writing Workshop from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, on the Wharton campus at the Library Sympodium Classroom 108-C. Participants will learn how to create an effective resume in the hands-on workshop. The event will assist participants in preparation for an upcoming job fair. The event is free. Reservations are not required. For more information, visit wcjc.edu or email brooksa@wcjc.edu.
Wharton County Junior College will host a University Transfer Fair from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, on the Wharton campus in the Pioneer Student Center. Both WCJC students and community members interested in transferring to a four-year university will have a chance to meet with recruiters from more than 30 universities. The event is free. For more information, visit wcjc.edu or email brooksa@wcjc.edu.
