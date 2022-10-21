Job fair

Wharton County Junior College will host a Job Fair and Internship Expo from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, on the Wharton campus at the Pioneer Student Center. Students and the public may attend the event to meet with prospective employers and potentially find part-time and full-time jobs as well as internships. The event is free and there is still room available for interested employers. For more information, contact Monica Oliver at 979-532-6971 or oliverm@wcjc.edu.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.