Art Association classes slated into October

Penny Medders has dedicated herself to the arts and right now she has specifically dedicated herself to art made with colored pencils.
“I’ve worked in other media and I do oils too, but this year I dedicated all of my time and energy to colored pencil techniques,” Medders said.
Colored pencil classes at the association were held on Saturdays from 2-4 p.m. with the last class for this session for Oct. 1. Medders will be heading up a less formal class later in October to continue teaching colored pencil.
“In the September classes, we used a kit.” Medders said.
The participants learned using a kit with fine art paper that has a light, gray-scale image of a colt, along with an illustration of the final drawing. The kit contains colored pencils specifically for the colt sketch.
“With other classes we spent time going over drawing techniques and that took some time,” Medders said.
The kit allows the students to focus on colored pencil methods of color, contrast, shading and blending.
Medders will begin a colored pencil series of classes that do not use a kit and are more free-form classes on Oct. 28. Call 979-943-8400 for information on her class, or call 979-943-8400 for info on other classes at the Art Association.
