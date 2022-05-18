Wharton woman celebrates 100 years

Although it was a difficult thing to do, the family of Alma L. Gordon surprised her with a party for her 100th birthday on Saturday, May 14.
The celebration took place in Kendleton from 4-8 p.m. Her actual birthday is May 18, but the gathering was held the weekend before.
Alma Leoder Robertson Gordon was born in Wharton to the Rev. Eddie M. Robertson Sr. and his wife, Leoder Irving Robertson. She was delivered by a midwife who might have been her grandmother, Winnie Anderson. She was the last of 11 children and all of her siblings are deceased. Her oldest sister, who lived to be over 106 years old, passed away in February 2013.
Alma met and married J.B. Gordon of Wharton in 1942. The couple had one son, J.B. Gordon Jr., but were blessed with four grandchildren, including a bonus granddaughter. They also had three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Her husband died in 1999.
Alma, also known as “Aunt Baby” to her family, started her formal education at Mt. Vernon Church near Glen Flora. She had her oldest sister, Algeno H. Robertson McPherson, as her first teacher. Alma eventually graduated from Wharton Training School and then attended Mary Allen College in Crockett. She later enrolled in Franklin Beauty School and received a cosmetology degree.
She and her husband moved to Houston after they wed. Mr. Gordon was a barber at Pals Barbershop, and Alma owned and operated her own beauty shop. In 1995, Alma and her husband retired and moved back to their hometown of Wharton.
She believes her greatest accomplishment has been seeking God and knowing him for herself. She and her son both had medical challenges earlier in life and she believes the Lord took care of them both.
When people ask her what she attributes her long life to, she is quick to tell them that she learned to pray at a very early age and to be born of the Spirit of God.
Her advice to people who want to live a long life is Exodus 20:12: “Honor thy father and thy mother.”
“Know Jesus for yourself and be born again,” said Miss Alma. “Be filled with the spirit. You can speak to God in an unknown tongue.
She continued: “Stay prayerful and love everyone. Always keep God first and you won’t go wrong.”
