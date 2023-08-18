LEFT: Elizabeth Fredricka Eugenia Hattenback (Mrs Anton C Wilbeck) one of first two women to register with ABBA. “Lizzie” Wilbeck #80. She married her Danish husband in 1893 and settled near Pierce in 1895. They moved to Hungerford in 1907.

CENTER: Marentze Andersen Webb (left) (and Wilbur R. Webb Jr.) Marentze is one of the first two women to register as members of the ABBA in 1939. In 1945 she was elected to the Board of Directors – the first woman to be placed in this important role to maintain goals set for American Brahman cattle.

RIGHT: Eola Hudgins Border was elected Secretary of the American Brahman Breeders’ Association in March, 1938.