The Girl Scouts of Troop 155091 have joined together for another year of sisterhood.

They began their year in September with the Fall Product Fundraiser, and in October, they adventured out for some camping and hiking at Camp Pryor in Garwood. Soon after, they had an outing to Monster Jam at NRG Stadium in Houston where they even had a chance to meet the drivers and see the trucks up close at the pit party.

