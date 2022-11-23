The Girl Scouts of Troop 155091 have joined together for another year of sisterhood.
They began their year in September with the Fall Product Fundraiser, and in October, they adventured out for some camping and hiking at Camp Pryor in Garwood. Soon after, they had an outing to Monster Jam at NRG Stadium in Houston where they even had a chance to meet the drivers and see the trucks up close at the pit party.
On Nov. 5, the troop held its annual ceremony at St. Thomas Episcopal Church for members who were rededicating their promise and law as a Girl Scout, members who were bridging from one level to another, and an investiture to welcome new members to the troop.
The girls recently attended Disney on Ice and were set to participate in the Wharton Chamber of Commerce Annual Christmas Parade on Nov. 22. The troop is planning to see the “Nutcracker” at the Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land for their final outing of 2022.
The Girl Scouts are active in the community, working on two different service projects. They are collecting throw blankets to be given to the residents at the Wharton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and they are scheduled to bring a little warmth and joy to the residents by singing Christmas carols. The troop is also collecting items for the Wharton VFW Post 4474 for the veterans at the Michael E. DeBakey Center in Houston. In December, the troop will participate in the Wreaths Across America Program at the Wharton County Veterans Memorial.
