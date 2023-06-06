A cool breeze and sunshine along the banks of the Colorado River Saturday morning set the stage for the Ponies and Petals polo match hosted at AF Polo Fields and put on by the Wharton County Junior College Foundation.
Ladies in fine hats and colorful dresses accompanied men dressed with flair to a pavilion filled with the aroma of smoke and grilling meat. As guests made their way to seats, bartenders and servers brought drinks as polo players ran the field, practicing for the afternoon match.
KULP radio’s Russell Hill welcomed guests and recognized members and supporters of the foundation, including Suzanne Armour, foundation president, and Jonathan Jeter, the foundations first full-time director.
“We’re very happy with the turnout for this inaugural event and we couldn’t have asked for better weather,” Jeter said.
Foundation board member Amanda Sitka has served on the board for three years and said she was grateful to the sponsors and guests for their support.
“I’m happy that, through generous donations to the foundation, we can continue to give so that more and more students have access to higher education,” Sitka said.
Steven Armour of AF Pony Farm gave a little talk titled “Polo 101.” Armour spoke to the crowd about the game, the players and their equipment to give everyone a better understanding of the game they were about to watch.
President of the foundation, Suzanne Armour, stepped to the podium to speak about her history with the organization, stating that the seeds were planted in 1944 and came to fruition with the foundation being established in 1954.
“My father was president of this foundation and I’m proud to carry on the work. We have given $96,000 in scholarships to schools including El Campo and Needville,” Armour said.
Lunch was Argentinian asado, charcoal grilled meat and sausage sandwiches, along with pastries filled with beef and some with chicken from Houston’s Patagonia Grill & Café. Following lunch, the official polo match, organized by the Houston Polo Club, commenced with play-by-play called by Steven Armour.
The six-goal polo match played out on a very large field as patrons drank mimosas and talked while watching the game. The game was divided into “chukkas,” roughly equivalent to quarters, and at half-time the polo ponies and riders left the field for the Champagne Divot Stomp. The crowd of guests were encouraged to take to the field and stomp in the divots created by the fast horses and polo mallets. Of course, Armour warned folks to be sure it was a divot they were stomping on before they did any stomping.
The match was played between CW Petroleum team and the Pegasus/Propaganda team and after penalties, free shots and quick horse changes, CW Petroleum came out victorious at a 7-5.5 final score.
Following the match, a game of heads-and-tails was played with guests paying to put their hands on their heads or “tails” while a coin was tossed. Players posing in the correct position when the coin was tossed remained standing as the rest sat down. Coin tosses continued until the last person standing shared in half of the jackpot with the foundation.
Wrapping up the day, a live auction commenced with auctioneer Wayne Wheat taking bids on a Galveston vacations, donated prizes and a shotgun decorated in Louis Vuitton livery. After the auction a hat contest was held for all ladies decked out in fabulous millinery.
