A scholarship has been established in honor of Debbie Townsend and Tana Hajovsky.
It is the family’s wishes that it be awarded each year to a Wharton County Youth Fair senior.
Agriculture, specifically cattle, and the fair were near and dear to Debbie and Tana. They spent many hours volunteering at the fair and helping the youth of Wharton County be successful. The scholarship will allow for their legacy at the fair to continue.
The Townsend/Hajovsky/Bram family will select the recipient each year from the qualified youth fair applicants. At a minimum each year, one $1,000 scholarship will be awarded. Depending on the family’s selections the $1,000 may be split or additional funds may be awarded.
To contribute to the scholarship fund, Made out to Debbie Townsend and Tana Hajovsky Memorial Scholarship and send to Carrie Watts, 16895 County Road 210, East Bernard, TX 77435; Venmo @DTTHScholarship or 254-368-3232; PayPal dtthmemsch@gmail.com; or deliver in person to any First State Bank of Louise.
