The Plaza Theatre, on Monterey Square in Wharton, is presenting “A Coffin in Egypt.”
Written by Wharton’s own Horton Foote and based in the familiar town of Egypt, Texas, it follows a privileged Texan royal trying to make sense of her life’s choices amid class, racial, and women’s issues of the 20th century. The drama, presented in special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc. and directed by Jenna Crowell, will be performed Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, April 8-17. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinee performances beginning at 2:30 p.m.
About the show: Myrtle Bledsoe, a 90-year-old Texas widow, looks back on the dramatic events that caused a small Southern town, and her own relationships and incredible strife. This almost-monologue by Foote is a haunting tale of how men and women, blacks and whites, rich and poor, are all entangled in the chaos of life.
General admission is $15. Plaza Theatre season ticket holders are reminded they can use their season tickets for the event. Visit www.whartonplazatheatre.org to take advantage of the online ticketing system where guests can choose their exact seats, pay by credit card, and print tickets from home. Reservations can also be made by calling the box office at 979-282-2226.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.