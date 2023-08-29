Water Trees Correctly

Watering Trees

Feeder roots bring water and nutrients to trees and are not the deepest roots of a given tree. These roots are found within the top three inches of soil and can extend wider than the tree canopy.

It is important, when watering trees, to provide most of the water to the area known as the drip-line. The width of the canopy indicates where the water from rain would drip down into the soil and root system and it is where the tree gets the most water.

Watering directly at the base of the trunk is not an effective method of watering and may waste more water than the tree takes in.

Extreme heat and drought are the subjects to start most conversations these days. When will normal weather cycles return?

Earlier this summer, a published map of North America illustrated unusual changes in the flow pattern of the Jet Stream. The ‘river of air’ that moves at high speed, at high altitudes, influences the movement of air masses at the surface and brings us normal intervals of wet and dry. This disturbed natural pattern of our climate is clearly ‘out of whack’!

