Caney Creek Church hires youth ministers

Caney Creek Church on The Square has hired Adam and Janie Moncivais as the new youth directors.
The two-plus years of looking for a leader ended in early March. The couple took over the ministry position on July 24.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
Caney Creek Church on The Square has hired Adam and Janie Moncivais as the new youth directors.
The two-plus years of looking for a leader ended in early March. The couple took over the ministry position on July 24.
The couple have known each other since they were 10 years old in the fifth grade at Galena Park Elementary in Houston. After middle school, Janie moved away from the area and graduated high school in Michigan. Adam over the years found a way to keep in touch with Janie and graduated in 2006 from Dobie High School in Houston. They were married in 2014 and now have three children.
Adam works at Strong Tower (heating and cooling) company in Houston. He enjoys the outdoors and using his hands to fix things. Janie works as a housewife with a passion for young people, scrapbooking, and photography.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.