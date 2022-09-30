(Editor’s note: This is the fourth part in a series on the history of the Colorado River.)
The Raft caused grief to those who wanted to use the Colorado River for transportation.
Wharton County’s existence began 1846 and that is where I will begin to show how many years, ideas, work projects, failure and success went into trying to make Nature let go of its grip on keeping The Raft in place.
In December 1845, the Republic of Texas joined the United States. With US military now their protector, Texas demands Rio Grande is the border between the U.S. and Mexico, not the Colorado or any other Texas river.
1848: When goods are shipped via Austin-Matagorda on the Colorado, boats are forced to stop at The Raft located just below Wharton and transfer goods and people to smaller boats, unload to land, and continue to Matagorda via wagons pulled by oxen.
1849: Plans to remove The Raft are estimated to cost $30,000, but no one bid low enough to put the plan into place. Another committee said a canal is not possible but would rather dismantle debris. Armstead Carter and Frederich Grassmeyer were hired to unblock river access; Matagorda, Wharton, Colorado, Fayette, Bastrop and Travis counties agreed to pay for removal. The job proved to be impossible due to constant debris being added with each flood upstream.
1850: The U.S. Corps of Engineers traveled to Texas to survey the Colorado. Report: “… river fine for boats capable of carrying 400 bales of cotton burden … recommend employment of stout steamboat to remove raft…”
Report: Obstructions include 11 separate collections of debris along 11 miles of river beginning 11 miles from mouth at Matagorda Bay. Main body just below Wharton; 54 small clusters of debris upstream. Between Bastrop and Austin three major clusters of tree debris plus three locations having large boulder obstruction. Between La Grange and Austin where river channel is narrow, huge trees have overhanging branches that delay passage. Nine shoals exist; one at Columbus would require deep excavation. Sandbars come and go with no visible warning per location.
April 7, 1851: Sidewheeler Colorado arrives in Austin; public celebrations and speeches are held at the Capitol with the captain given three hurrahs. The next afternoon the Colorado departed from Bastrop with a pine lumber load. At La Grange it added 400 bales of cotton. When the cargo reached The Raft, it was unloaded and taken via land to Matagorda and shipped to Galveston; shipments upstream use the reverse approach.
1852: The Corps of Engineers recommend the steamship Kate Ward be used to remove The Raft.
1853: The U.S. government purchased the Kate Ward, but the engineer decided the $30,000 budget is insufficient to remove The Raft. The USCE cut a bow-channel on low side of the riverbank to bypass The Raft.
March 1854: The bypass is completed, marking the first time steamboats can travel from Indianola to La Grange and Austin without delay.
1855: Congress turned down additional funding requests for the Colorado River. The Raft continues to increase its size and depth.
1853-1860: Known boats to have traveled the Colorado were Betty Powell, Kate Ward, Colorado, Loreno, Moccasin Belle; some sidewheelers, some rearwheelers powered by wood-fed engines.
1860: The War Between States stops boat traffic as a U.S. gunboat blockade sitting in Gulf kept cotton from being shipped to England and Cuba. The new bow-channel filled with debris. From 1860-1873 there was no effort to remove The Raft or create a way to travel either direction on the Colorado. There was no available Texas money nor U.S. Congressional interest.
1869: A wet year created flood after flood. Austin’s bottomlands see houses, crops, and livestock under water. Water reaches corner Congress and 5th streets near the Capitol in Austin.
1871: Texas legislators see rivers not meeting “highways to interior” and look to railroad companies to build rail lines in exchange for land – one rail mile got the railroad one square mile land. Austin’s first train pulled in Christmas Day. Train service to Dallas, Fort Worth, and San Antonio increased their population.
1891: The Raft still in place, flooding of Wharton and Columbus are frequent. U.S. Corps of Engineers report: “… Raft not worthy of improvement in relation to a dam being built in Austin…”
1894: USCE report: “…river from mouth to Wharton not worthy of improvement by General Government…” [mantra repeated over years]
1899: USCE report: “…funding study of creating a canal around raft…unworthy of construction by General Government…”
April 7, 1900: Dam at Austin breaks and sends tsunami water wave downstream to all six counties along its channel. Telegrams sent to towns on Colorado warning of high speed and water force coming their way. With the water came trees, livestock, lumber, etc., slamming into The Raft creating larger more dense structure.
1901: Austin Dam cost $1 million to build. In place only one year, but debt private investors borrowed to build dam still owed. Dam failure caused fewer people seeking to live in Austin and no new investors to build another dam
1910: A paper mill in Austin, Pennsylvania, built a dam for a power source. One year later, the dam broke as the company changed 30-foot thick walls to 20 feet. Water pressure broke the thinner wall and 78 people drowned. In 1913, Pennsylvania became the first state to pass dam safety oversight legislation.
2020: Eco-friendly group demands all dams be removed to “free” rivers as nature intended and have the federal government pay for removal. There are more than 90,000 in United States, of which 69 were removed in 2020, 57 removed in 2021, and 25 so far 2022 [over 1,000 since 2020]. Note: China has 80,000 dams and has the top held-water capacity in the world.
