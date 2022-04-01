Delinquent school taxes cut school term

(Editor’s note: This is the sixth part in a series on the history of the Wharton Independent School District.)
Common [not ISD] are schools operated by a Wharton County School Board. 1920 Scholastic census: total 6,880 - 4,389 white, 2,461 black. 1928: 5,022 total for Common. 1928 ISDs: Wharton 1,682, El Campo 809, Newgulf/Boling 710, East Bernard 395, Iago 280, Louise 257. 1930 ISDs with 11 grades: Wharton, El Campo, Newgulf/Boling, East Bernard. 1930: 51 white schools, 27 black schools. Wharton Training School has 10 grades.
Growth for ISDs came when surrounding common schools were taken in by consolidation made possible with improved roads, schools adding bus service for students, and parents wanting their children to go beyond grades offered by their common school; most offered only up to grades 7 or 8.
1921-22 Term: Transfer Fees to WHS $20 per term; lower grades $12 per term. Children 7 yrs old prior May 1, 1922 can attend but pay $2 per month beginning September until birthday. Compulsory attendance 6 months and must begin no later than October 17 [enables farm children to help harvest]. Opening day white school 9/12, all colored schools on 1st Monday in October.
September: Unpaid WISD taxes puts school board in position to not operate after first term ends. Of 365 enrolled students, 93 attending WHS. Texas Educational Fund owes WISD $1,300 from 1920-21 term, this combined with WISD’s $3,5000 deficiency from same term jeopardizes recently acquired 23.5 units affiliation.
November 28: WISD gives permission to Burr District use of school on Peach Creek; $5 per month + keep in good repair. WISD will give Burr any state funds for children attending Burr school as they appear on WISD census roll.
January 31, 1921: Charles C Ingram hired to file suit against delinquent school taxpayers. Fee 15% collected.
January 1922: Wharton Spectator guest columnist Annie Webb Blanton, first woman in Texas elected Superintendent of Texas Public Instruction in 1918 [year women acquired right to vote]; author of many Texas grammar textbooks; pushed for increased teacher salaries, standardized instruction, improvement of rural schools. [1st woman to have a THC marker]
Texas ranks 34th in US education; 2/3 of Texas students attend rural schools. 69% of Texians rural residents; 1/4 all students drop out after 4th grade; 2nd highest 6th grade. Average salary for Elementary teachers in Texas $748 v/s US average $1,000; high school teacher $1,297 v/s $1,677 US.”
February 4, 1922: Hodges resigns; J F Mangum new superintendent 22-23 term; Vocational Ag added, J F Mangum instructor.
May, Texas state funding reduced, creating crisis in all public schools. 1921/22 WISD enrollment 1,036 v/s 1920/21 365 due to new compulsory age 14. WHS had to drop 1 teacher, reduced remaining 4 teacher salaries to $115 monthly and reduced school term from 7 to 6 months. Jr Hi and Elementary teachers paid $80 monthly; Superintendent and principal pay also cut. The 8 Negro teachers now $55 monthly, term also cut. New School Bond election held to approve WISD tax raise from 50 cents per $100 to 85 cents. Fails: Tax For 203 Against 210; Bond F-182 A-220. WHS awards diplomas to 10 graduates 4 males, 6 females.
1922/23 term: March 1923 WISD elects to sue delinquent school tax parties; County Attorney to begin proceedings. Many sued have not paid for many years; some waiting to pay to see if first lot of delinquent taxpayers made to pay or lose property. Germany war Hyperinflation: 1 cup coffee costs 1 week’s salary, bread 200 billion marks [similar current Venezuela’s inflation].
January 10, 1923: Negro school to have electricity installed; pupils and parents agree to bear cost of monthly bills.
February 28, 1923: Lack of funds shorten term; 7 months city negro school, 5 months rural negro schools; half-pay for teachers absent during flu epidemic; half going to substitute.
April: On last day to file for WISD Trustee, 3 men added to ballot – E C Owens Sr, H E Wilson, F W Shannon. By noon 39 votes cast, but word of new candidates spread; at closing over 200 voters. Rumor Shannon and Wilson, if elected, would hire woman as new superintendent, then vote to raise school tax within 6-month term session. All positions At-large; top 4 elected. Final: Joe Schwartz 177, W A McCowan 144, J R Crawford 143, E C Owen Sr 110, A H Foote 109, H E Wilson 75, F W Shannon 69.
May: WHS 17 grads – 7 males 10 females. ECHS 15 males 14 females; EBHS 1 male 8 females. American Legion offers to buy old WISD school and grounds for $12,000 @ $1,000 per year.
