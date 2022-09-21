Cradle of Texas SAR presents recognitions

The Cradle of Texas, Chapter 33, Sons of the American Revolution recently held its monthly meeting at Los Cucos Mexican Restaurant in Wharton.
The Cradle of Texas, Chapter 33, Sons of the American Revolution recently held its monthly meeting at Los Cucos Mexican Restaurant in Wharton.
Activities of note included the following:
• Induction Compatriot Matthew Fitte (resident of Alvin) and his father-in-law by Chapter Registrar Compatriot David Garza.
• Recognition of Dr. Tillman M. Daniel, M.D. (resident of Bay City) for his 35 years of membership and faithful service to the Sons of the American Revolution.
• Certificate of Appreciation to Janet L. Mallard. Mallard, a retired nurse spoke to the chapter about Dot Bailey, the wife of Britt Bailey of Bailey’s Prairie Lore. Assuming the persona of Dot Bailey, who spoke on the conditions of the time, and presented a display on period clothing for both Dot and Britt.
The display also included the type of knife and gun Britt would have carried and a “green lantern” associated with the lore of Bailey’s Prairie. That lore being that Britt still roams the prairie to this day and has purportedly been seen with the lantern. Might be that he is still looking for rest as per his wishes he was buried standing upright with his gun and knife.
• Robert P. Bosco was honored at the Surfside Beach City Council meeting. On Sunday, May 22, Reserve Officer Robert Bosco of the Surfside Beach Police responded to a young Houston man struggling in the water out in the Gulf of Mexico without hesitation by swimming out about 75 yards, rescuing him and turning him over to EMS. The Cradle of Texas Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution presented the Life Saving Medal and Award to Reserve Bosco.
• Jessie Saldivar was honored at the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office training room. In the early afternoon on Saturday, May 28, Brazoria County Sheriff Deputy Jessie Saldivar responded to a woman struggling in the water off of Surfside Beach and without hesitation grabbed a nearby surfboard, swimming out several hundred yards and rescuing her.
Saldivar, a five-year veteran of the force, credited his training to know exactly how to act even though this was his first water incident. The Cradle of Texas Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution presented the Life Saving Medal and Award to Saldivar.
