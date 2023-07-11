‘Dead Fall’ puts super spy in real wartime peril

Like being handed a roadmap through a minefield, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has given author Brad Thor new territory and barbaric horrors on which to sic counterterrorism super-agent Scot Harvath after his favorite bad guys.
“Dead Fall,” the 22nd Harvath thriller and Thor’s 23rd novel, takes place amid the unspeakable atrocities being inflicted upon the Ukrainian people by the Russian military. A particularly vile detachment made up of hardened criminals and mental patients called the Ravens has gone rogue and is engaging in scorched-earth barbarity across the front lines of the war zone. In addition to having raped, murdered and pillaged their way through countless villages, they have made off with many national art treasures and one very important American aid volunteer.
With time running short, America turns to Harvath, the country’s most lethal antiterrorist agent, and unleashes him against the most abhorrently sinister villains he has ever faced. Meanwhile, back in the comfort of the United States, government agents must deal with double-crosses and misinformation to flush out Russian spies and an American traitor who could turn the regional conflict into the next world war.
Reader beware – as anyone familiar with Thor’s work knows, he can write some very detailed and disturbing scenes of torture and suffering, but nothing he has written to date compares to his description of the atrocities inflicted upon the captive Anna Royko. It will make you burn with rage against the Ravens and cheer harder for Harvath and his makeshift team of mercenaries as they head into the heart of hell to do the impossible.
Just when Brad Thor seemed to be getting predicable at the perils Harvath faces, he changes the game in “Dead Fall” and ratchets the action and suspense to a new level. Longtime fans and new readers alike will have a hard time putting down this emotional, action-filled thriller, set in real time in a very real war.
(Dead Fall: A thriller by Brad Thor, Emily Bestler Books/Simon and Schuster, 340 pages, available July 25, 2023, $29.99/U.S.)
