Wharton County Soil and Water Conservation District No. 342 in conjunction with the 2021 Texas Conservation Awards sponsored a poster and essay contest on “Soil and Water Conservation.” The 24thrd annual award banquet was held on May 14 at the Crescent Fairgrounds.
The poster contest is open to students 12 years old and under. The theme was “Healthy Soils: Healthy Life.”
The district has divided the contest into four age groups. They are 8-9 years, 10 years, 11 years, and 12 years old. The best three posters are sent to Region III competition. The local winners will receive cash and a ribbon. There were 61 posters received from the schools in Wharton County for 2022.
The essay contest is open to students 18 years and under. The district divides and judges the essays in three categories (elementary, junior high, and high school). The topic for the essay contest was “Healthy Soils: Healthy Life.” There were 193 essays received from the schools in Wharton County.
They also honored Outstanding Teacher Jayson and Annette Hill with East Bernard High School, Outstanding Friends Of Conservation Arthur A. Priesmeyer from El Campo and Outstanding Farmer Wayne Priesmeyer from El Campo.
Poster contest winners
8-9 year olds
Honorable mention: Weston Hubenak, New Gulf Elementary
Honorable mention: Reynah Williams, New Gulf Elementary
Third place: Maysen Kocian, New Gulf Elementary
Second place: Greyson Kubicek, New Gulf Elementary
First place: Camdon Holton, New Gulf Elementary
10 year olds
Honorable mention: Alicia Rendon, East Bernard Junior High
Honorable mention: Mikah Pahmiyer, East Bernard Junior High
Third place: Corynn Shelton, East Bernard Junior High
Second place: Kynlee Kocurek, East Bernard Junior High
First place: Ava Rodriguez, East Bernard Junior High
11 year olds
Honorable mention: Landon Thane, Louise Junior High
Honorable mention: Lyndsey Locke, East Bernard Junior High
Third place: Melody Sanchez, East Bernard Junior High
Second place: Mayci Hubenak, Iago Junior High
First place: Alexis Hernandez, Louise Junior High
12 year olds
Honorable mention: Melanee Wood, Louise Junior High
Third place: Veranica Twardowski, Louise Junior High
Second place: Jesus Loredo, Iago Junior High
First place: Joseph Brummer, East Bernard Junior High
Essay contest
Elementary
Third place: Morgan Prater, Hutchins Elementary
Second place: Sadie Hensley, Hutchins Elementary
First place: Aeryc Prater, Hutchins Elementary
Junior High
Honorable mention: Connor Gavranovic, Iago Junior High
Honorable mention: Ross Ware, East Bernard Junior High
Third place: Kayla Kramr, East Bernard Junior High
Second place: Kylie Zarate, East Bernard Junior High
First place: Major Crist, East Bernard Junior High
High School
Honorable mention: Morgan Tyler, Boling High School
Honorable mention: Kamryn Mears, Boling High School
Third place: Jillian Laitkep, Boling High School
Second place: Chloe Schoenberg, Boling High School
First place: Kendall Calk, Boling High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.