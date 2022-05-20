Wharton County Soil and Water Conservation District No. 342 in conjunction with the 2021 Texas Conservation Awards sponsored a poster and essay contest on “Soil and Water Conservation.” The 24thrd annual award banquet was held on May 14 at the Crescent Fairgrounds.

The poster contest is open to students 12 years old and under. The theme was “Healthy Soils: Healthy Life.”

The district has divided the contest into four age groups. They are 8-9 years, 10 years, 11 years, and 12 years old. The best three posters are sent to Region III competition. The local winners will receive cash and a ribbon. There were 61 posters received from the schools in Wharton County for 2022.

The essay contest is open to students 18 years and under. The district divides and judges the essays in three categories (elementary, junior high, and high school). The topic for the essay contest was “Healthy Soils: Healthy Life.” There were 193 essays received from the schools in Wharton County.

They also honored Outstanding Teacher Jayson and Annette Hill with East Bernard High School, Outstanding Friends Of Conservation Arthur A. Priesmeyer from El Campo and Outstanding Farmer Wayne Priesmeyer from El Campo.

Poster contest winners

8-9 year olds

Honorable mention: Weston Hubenak, New Gulf Elementary

Honorable mention: Reynah Williams, New Gulf Elementary

Third place: Maysen Kocian, New Gulf Elementary

Second place: Greyson Kubicek, New Gulf Elementary

First place: Camdon Holton, New Gulf Elementary

10 year olds

Honorable mention: Alicia Rendon, East Bernard Junior High

Honorable mention: Mikah Pahmiyer, East Bernard Junior High

Third place: Corynn Shelton, East Bernard Junior High

Second place: Kynlee Kocurek, East Bernard Junior High

First place: Ava Rodriguez, East Bernard Junior High

11 year olds

Honorable mention: Landon Thane, Louise Junior High

Honorable mention: Lyndsey Locke, East Bernard Junior High

Third place: Melody Sanchez, East Bernard Junior High

Second place: Mayci Hubenak, Iago Junior High   

First place: Alexis Hernandez, Louise Junior High

12 year olds

Honorable mention: Melanee Wood, Louise Junior High

Third place: Veranica Twardowski, Louise Junior High

Second place: Jesus Loredo, Iago Junior High

First place: Joseph Brummer, East Bernard Junior High

Essay contest

Elementary

Third place: Morgan Prater, Hutchins Elementary

Second place: Sadie Hensley, Hutchins Elementary

First place: Aeryc Prater, Hutchins Elementary

Junior High

Honorable mention: Connor Gavranovic, Iago Junior High

Honorable mention: Ross Ware, East Bernard Junior High

Third place: Kayla Kramr, East Bernard Junior High

Second place: Kylie Zarate, East Bernard Junior High

First place: Major Crist, East Bernard Junior High

High School

Honorable mention: Morgan Tyler, Boling High School

Honorable mention: Kamryn Mears, Boling High School

Third place: Jillian Laitkep, Boling High School

Second place: Chloe Schoenberg, Boling High School

First place: Kendall Calk, Boling High School.

