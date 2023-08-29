We are living in a world of chaos, lies, misinformation and cancel culture, but it’s not all bad news.
It makes me very happy to share what has been happening in Gower, Missouri, a small town of about 1,500 residents located about an hour from Kansas City.
The story was serialized on the front page of the National Catholic Register from June 18 through July 1, about an African American nun, Sister Wilhemina Lancaster.
In 1995, at the age of 70, Lancaster founded a new order in Scranton, Pennsylvania, called The Benedictine Sisters of Mary Queen of the Apostles. Lancaster died in 2019 at the age of 95.
Mary Elizabeth Lancaster was born April 13, 1924, the second of five children, to Catholic African American parents in St. Louis, Mo. She entered the Oblate Sisters of Providence in Baltimore, Maryland, and lived a religious life there for 50 years before founding the new order.
In 2006, the religious community accepted an invitation from Bishop Robert Finn to transfer to the Archdiocese Kansas City-St. Joseph.
The Abbey of Our Lady of Ephesus was consecrated in 2018 with Mother Abbess Cecilia Snell as its first Abbess.
Lancaster’s remains would be exhumed on April 28, 2023, from her resting place and re-interred inside the monastery chapel – a long-standing custom for founders and foundresses.
When Lancaster’s casket was removed from the earth there was a crack down the center of the wooden casket. Seeing that dirt had entered the coffin and expecting that moisture had seeped in, sisters of the monastery expected to find the remains of Sr. Lancaster in poor shape, but were astonished to discover that her body was very well preserved.
The sisters intended to keep quiet about the condition of the body but news got out and worldwide media descended on the small town.
Thousands of pilgrims arrived at the abbey and Lancaster’s remains were placed in a glass case to give the public viewing access. One pilgrim expressed seeing the body as “a modern day miracle.”
No official declaration of sainthood has been given and there is a long road ahead for the church to confirm the findings, but miracles do happen.
The faithful keep praying and hoping that something wonderful will happen in our future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.