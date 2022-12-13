El Campo alum to keynote T.L. Pink event at Wharton Civic Center

Honors graduate, college athlete and coach Tala’Shandria Allen will be the keynote speaker for the T.L. Pink National Alumni and Ex Students Association banquet on Dec. 17 at the Wharton Civic Center.
Allen has been married to Donald Allen of Wharton for 17 years and is currently in her 21st year of teaching and coaching. She graduated with honors from El Campo High School in 1998 and went on to play volleyball at Texas Lutheran University where she graduated with a bachelor of arts in kinesiology and a minor in biology. She is the great-niece of Outlar Simmons.
After graduating she moved back home to begin her career in education as a biology teacher and coach at El Campo High School. During her stay in El Campo, she served on campus and district committees that afforded her the opportunity to be a co-presenter at regional and national conferences for academic and behavioral interventions.
“I was an assistant coach for volleyball, basketball, track and became head soccer coach in 2009 for three years,” Allen said.
Allen left El Campo High School in 2009 and began the next phase of her career at Angleton High School. In Angleton she was head volleyball coach and lead biology teacher until 2021.
For five consecutive years her team made the playoffs, won a bi-district title and were area finalists.
As lead biology teacher, she set and established the biology curriculum where her students maintained a 90% plus passing rate on the STAAR biology end of course exam.
“As an educator, I am constantly evolving and growing in my career,” Allen said, adding “I believe that learning and gaining knowledge is infinite.”
During her journey in education, she served on two TEA committees for the biology STAAR, and as a Region 4 Science Teacher Mentor through the Texas Regional Collaborative for three years.
In 2019 she made the decision to go back to school and obtain her master’s degree in curriculum and instruction in science education from the university of Texas at Arlington. Upon obtaining her degree she went to work with one of the Region 4 science specialists to critique and edit lessons for their STEMulating Design Challenges resource for high school science.
She currently teaching pre-AP and AP biology at the Young Women’s College Preparatory Academy in Houston ISD. She is the head volleyball coach of a young program, science department chair, National Honor Society sponsor, class of 2025 co-sponsor and National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) junior chapter advisor.
“I believe we can teach and encourage any child to be the best version of themselves, no matter the circumstances, and be a servant leader who does not succumb to mediocrity,” Allen said.
The T.L. Pink Alumni and Ex Students Association is named after educator Thomas Lane Pink of Glen Flora. Pink ran a school named T.L. Pink High School, that served black students of all ages, encouraging them to stay in school and go on to college.
The association will host its banquet at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Wharton Civic Center. They will award scholarships to Wharton County youths with Allen as keynote speaker.
