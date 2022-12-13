El Campo alum to keynote T.L. Pink event at Wharton Civic Center

Honors graduate, college athlete and coach Tala’Shandria Allen will be the keynote speaker for the T.L. Pink National Alumni and Ex Students Association banquet on Dec. 17 at the Wharton Civic Center.

Allen has been married to Donald Allen of Wharton for 17 years and is currently in her 21st year of teaching and coaching. She graduated with honors from El Campo High School in 1998 and went on to play volleyball at Texas Lutheran University where she graduated with a bachelor of arts in kinesiology and a minor in biology. She is the great-niece of Outlar Simmons.

