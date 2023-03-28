Supporting men and women in uniform is as easy as picking up a new jersey or a set of baseball cards this Saturday at a collector and comics convention.

The United Forces Collector’s Convention is this Saturday at the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton. Benefits from booth sales and donations will go in equal measure to Wharton County Veterans Resources in need and the Wharton Police Department.

