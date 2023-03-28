Supporting men and women in uniform is as easy as picking up a new jersey or a set of baseball cards this Saturday at a collector and comics convention.
The United Forces Collector’s Convention is this Saturday at the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton. Benefits from booth sales and donations will go in equal measure to Wharton County Veterans Resources in need and the Wharton Police Department.
“We’re looking at hosting a mixture of comics, sports cards, bladed weapons and a demonstration from Texas Armored Combat from El Campo. We’re looking at 20-25 tables with some people from El Campo and Wharton. As well we have seven or eight food vendors coming out,” said event organizer and veteran Michael Potter of Wharton.
“The event is being done in conjunction with the Wharton PD,” Potter said.
“We accept donated items as well. They’ll go first to the local veterans in nursing homes and assisted living homes and anything after that will be donated to the V.A.,” Potter said.
Doors open for the day-long event at 8 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. with the Wharton PD’s own Chief Terry Lynch being a linchpin in the event.
“They had a small get-together before and there were about six to seven booths and I went and started talking to him about a bigger scale. He said he could get the vendors from Houston and we’re always looking for community engagement ... it would be cool if it were an annual event. No one else is doing it. It’s a great opportunity to get together,” Lynch said.
This could be the beginning for future comic conventions in the county.
“I would be happy to do this two to three times a year in Wharton County. The idea is that we may rotate through and move it to El Campo some year and we might be able to get the El Campo Police Department to sign on to it,” Potter said.
Spots are still available, if interested call 979-488-9068 to reserve a table as a dealer, non-profit or a food vendor.
