Especially special may be the best way to describe the glittering tree standing amidst patrons at one of El Campo’s coffee, soup and sandwich havens.
Decorated in little tags rather than the traditional bulbs or glass ornaments, this one is designed to quell children’s fears as much as answer Christmas wishes. This one is for the littlest clients of the Crisis Center of Wharton and Matagorda counties.
“Last year we had $250 and about 10 truck loads of amazing items to benefit them throughout the year,” Jackson Street Market Manager Casey Wells said.
They are hoping for even more this season because the need is growing.
The Crisis Center serves those in jeopardy, often mothers fleeing in the middle of the night, bringing children with nothing more than a set of pajamas. Adults understand the whys, but little ones – especially the ones old enough to walk, but too young to attend school – may only know they are frightened, and that a treasured stuffed animal or doll was left behind.
“For Fiscal Year ’22, we received 106 CPS reports from the city of El Campo, and we served 197 children through our services,” Crisis Center community outreach specialist Ashley Danna said, adding that all 268 CPS reports that came in from Wharton County involved 453 children.
The tree stands in the store to ensure Santa will be ready and so the little ones will know it’s Christmas.
There are 80 multicolored tags on the tree, each one in the shape of a shirt offering a simple description of a child (no names) – an infant girl, a 4-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and more. The wishes are slightly generic too, each including an item of clothing, toy, books, etc.
“The shelter is very unpredictable,” Danna said, adding the donations make sure every rescued child gets presents, that Santa will somehow know where to find them.
“Our shelter housed 24 children during the month of December 2021. The giving tree supported all 24 children. We are so thankful for the community’s support in our mission and blessing families during the holidays. We couldn’t provide for them without the help of the community,” Danna said.
Unused Christmas donations, if the center has them, are distributed throughout the year for birthdays or other special occasions.
“Most of the time the monetary donations are used for a specific gift, for example, Paw Patrol,” Danna said.
Other times, it fills in shortages on items wherever they may occur, such as a lack of shoes, for example.
The tree will be in place until Saturday, Dec. 10 when Jackson Street Market will host Santa to listen to children’s wishes and collect what visitors have left for the Crisis Center’s children that year.
Additional trees may be placed in other Wharton and Matagorda county locations at some point.
Jackson Street Market is open 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The dining area closes at 3 p.m. each day, but gifts can be accepted or tags distributed through the drive thru until closing time. On Saturdays, the market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.