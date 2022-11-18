Especially special may be the best way to describe the glittering tree standing amidst patrons at one of El Campo’s coffee, soup and sandwich havens.

Decorated in little tags rather than the traditional bulbs or glass ornaments, this one is designed to quell children’s fears as much as answer Christmas wishes. This one is for the littlest clients of the Crisis Center of Wharton and Matagorda counties.

