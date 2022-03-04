Plaza Theatre honors Dimmicks at Lamplighter Gala

The Plaza Theatre held its triennial Lamplighter Gala at the Wharton Civic Center on Saturday, Feb. 26, where the Lamplighter Award was presented to Dr. Gregg and Debbi Dimmick.
The theme was The Golden Age of Hollywood, and guests were transported to Los Angeles’ legendary Cocoanut Grove Nightclub to include décor that was equally exotic and glam. The dolled-up and dapper attendees played up the theme by dressing in their finest sequins, crystals, fluffy stoles, and tuxedos. Patrons enjoyed drinks, hors d’oeuvres, and a four-course meal then danced the night away with The Ziggy Band, one of Houston’s top high-energy party bands.
The Lamplighter Award, for which the gala is named, was presented to the Dimmicks, who are longtime supporters of the Plaza Theatre with contributions both onstage and behind the scenes. Debbi has appeared onstage, acting, singing and dancing, in most of the musicals the Plaza has produced. Her credits include “Oklahoma,” “The King and I,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Grease,” “Nine,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Hairspray,” “Daddy’s Dyin’ Who’s Got the Will,” “My Fair Lady,” “The Sound of Music,” “Singin’ In The Rain,” “Annie Get Your Gun,” and “Hello, Dolly!” Gregg has appeared in numerous productions as well, including recurring roles in the Tuna series, playing Arles Struvie, Leonard Childers, and Inita Mann.
the Dimmicks have been long-time financial supporters of the Plaza and have been instrumental in bringing many of their friends and family into the Plaza Theatre family. Debbi has also been a long-time member of the Special Events Committee of the Plaza and has worked tirelessly on events like the galas, character breakfast fundraisers, and even the world premiere of the opera “A Coffin In Egypt,” that was held at the Plaza. The Dimmicks have often been found painting, building sets, and tearing sets down after productions.
The 2019 recipients of the Candyce Byrne Award for Exceptional Volunteerism, Sarah and Burke Wilkins, presented Quinn and Reagan Wrench with the 2022 award. The award is made to honor those who play a hands-on role at the Plaza – those that are often found painting sets, cleaning out costumes, directing productions, sweeping floors, taking roles on stage, working the concession stand and giving of themselves to make the Plaza’s heart continue to beat. While no strangers to the stage themselves, the Wrenches were recognized for their vision, service, direction, and backstage efforts.
The Lamplighter Fundraiser Gala is only held every three years, but the Plaza welcomes donations at any time. For more information, visit www.whartonplazatheatre.org.
