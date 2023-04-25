The Wharton High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) unit will be competing in the JROTC National Archery Championship, which will take place May 10-12 in Kentucky.

The Wharton High School AFJROTC unit has a long history of excellence in academics, leadership, and community service. The unit has consistently been recognized as one of the top units in the nation and has received numerous awards and accolades.

