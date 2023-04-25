The Wharton High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) unit will be competing in the JROTC National Archery Championship, which will take place May 10-12 in Kentucky.
The Wharton High School AFJROTC unit has a long history of excellence in academics, leadership, and community service. The unit has consistently been recognized as one of the top units in the nation and has received numerous awards and accolades.
Now, the unit is adding a new accolade to its list of accomplishments as it competes for the JROTC National Archery Championship title. The championship will bring together the top JROTC archery teams from across the nation to compete for the coveted title.
“We are thrilled to be competing in the JROTC National Archery Championship,” said Chief Master Sergeant Edward Slacum, the aerospace science instructor and archery team coach for the Wharton High School AFJROTC unit. “Our cadets have been training hard for this competition, and we are confident that they will represent our school and our community with excellence.”
The JROTC National Archery Championship is a three-day event that includes individual and team competitions. The competition will take place at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
