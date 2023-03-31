WCJC jazz band presenting Michael Jackson hits

The Wharton County Junior College jazz band’s upcoming concert will feature songs from one of the most iconic pop rock artists of all time.
The band’s “Michael Jackson” concert is scheduled for 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, at the Horton Foote Theatre in the Duson-Hansen Fine Arts Building on the Wharton campus. The event is free and open to the public.
Jackson burst onto the music scene in the 1960s as a member of the Jackson 5 before embarking on a solo career that launched him to worldwide recognition and success. Jackson was dubbed the “King of Pop” and was responsible for the best-selling album of all time, the 1982 album “Thriller.”
WCJC Band Director Joe Waldrop said the concert will begin with songs performed during Jackson’s earlier career and will then focus on his more well-known solo hits. Selections will include “I Want You Back,” “Beat It,” and “Thriller.”
Guest performances from the Boling High School Jazz Ensemble are planned for the 7 p.m. show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.