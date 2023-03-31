WCJC jazz band presenting Michael Jackson hits

The Wharton County Junior College jazz band rehearses for the “Michael Jackson” concert, scheduled for 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the Horton Foote Theatre on the Wharton campus. The event is free and open to the public.

 Submitted photo

The Wharton County Junior College jazz band’s upcoming concert will feature songs from one of the most iconic pop rock artists of all time.

The band’s “Michael Jackson” concert is scheduled for 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, at the Horton Foote Theatre in the Duson-Hansen Fine Arts Building on the Wharton campus. The event is free and open to the public.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.