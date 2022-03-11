QR codes webinar set
The Small Business Development Center is hosting a live webinar on Tuesday, March 15, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. entitled QR Codes to Boost Your Business. To register, visit https://myemail.constantcontact.com/QR-Codes-to-Boost-Your-Business.html?soid=1133047772287&aid=HnGpMXvDuCs.
‘Encanto’ to be shown on courthouse lawn
The movie “Encanto” will be shown on the Wharton County Courthouse lawn on Friday, March 18, at 6:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by Wharton Lions Club, Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, and The Pilot Club of Wharton.
John McCain Memorial Fish Fry
The John McCain Memorial Fish Fry will be held Friday, March 18, at 5 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1602 John Knox, in Wharton. The event is drive-thru only and plates are $12 each.
