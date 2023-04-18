Lace up your shoes for a program set to help Texans keep active and build community from Wharton AgriLife, in partnership with the Matagorda/Wharton County Community Coalition, kicks off.

Walk Across Texas encourages teams of up to eight adults to band together and register to log physical activity and add their total miles walked to a goal to walk across the state. Registered teams can compete to see which group can cross all 832 miles across Texas first.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.