I was a young baseball coach and started the baseball program at Boling High School.

One year, my friend, coach Ben Scharnberg, and I traveled to Houston to listen to Pete Rose, Tommy Lasorda, Chuck Tanner, and others speak at the winter baseball conference “On how to develop a winning program and How To Be A Champion.”

