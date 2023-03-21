I was a young baseball coach and started the baseball program at Boling High School.
One year, my friend, coach Ben Scharnberg, and I traveled to Houston to listen to Pete Rose, Tommy Lasorda, Chuck Tanner, and others speak at the winter baseball conference “On how to develop a winning program and How To Be A Champion.”
Each coach spoke on their success and accomplishments.
Pete “Charlie Hustle” Rose spoke on how he always gave 110 percent on whatever he did, especially in baseball.
As he was leaving to go down the escalator of the hotel, many coaches and fans clamored for his autograph, even following him to the door of the conference room.
I can still remember hearing them call his name...
“Pete, can I have your autograph?”
Coach and I noticed that he gave no one his autograph.
We could hear and feel their disappointment.
Yes, it is true, we also traveled to Houston to listen to him, and like so many others, we wanted an autograph of the king of baseball to one day give our children or grandchildren.
So what did I do? You got it, I followed him onto the escalator.
Now just imagine: On the elevator was Pete Rose “The King of Baseball,” his friend, and yes, a young coach Beall.
Half way down the escalator, I took a chance and said something like “Mr. Rose, may I have your autograph?”
He looked in my direction and barely acknowledge me as he was talking to his friend.
Undeterred, I again asked “Pete, may I have your autograph?”
Annoyed, he looked at me and raised his voice saying, “There is a room full of coaches and fans in that room up there that want my autograph, what makes you think, I am going to give you my autograph?”
Now at this point most people would have backed away quietly after being fussed at and embarrassed in front of their peers by the King of Baseball, but I am not like most people. I mean, the great Pete Rose had just fussed at me.
(I know, I know, what you are thinking, but hey, I was young once to.)
Undeterred, I said, “yes sir” and I pointed back towards the crowd of coaches and fans who were watching the episode from the upstair hallway.
I remember saying, “They only gave 100 percent of their efforts to get an autograph. I am giving you a 110 percent of mine.”
(Now, I would not recommend doing this these day because you might get escorted out by security).
Pete looked at me, smiled, and laughed. He ended up signing three baseballs for me that day. I gave a baseball to coach Scharnberg to give to his son.
I am now a grandfather with grandsons. Every year after that as a baseball coach, I reminded my athletes to give 110 percent of their abilities in whatever they did. Every year my teams played for a championship, even playing for state.
They all grew up to be great men. As a coach, I am very proud.
Most athletes will give 80-100 percent of their efforts and abilities sometime. A true champion will give 110 percent of their efforts and abilities all of the time. Be all that you can be all the time.
Thank you, Pete for giving 110 percent to baseball and teaching me a valuable lesson of never giving up.
Go Bulldogs win one for the Gipper!
Always remember that the Boling Baseball program was built from ground up with hard work, sweat, dedication and athletes who gave 110 percent every time they stepped onto the playing field.
