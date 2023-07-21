Lone Star FFA Degree Recipient

Future professional welder, Ryleigh Cox is a senior at Wharton High School and will attend Texas State Technical College when she graduates.

 Courtesy Photo

High honors go to Wharton FFA member Ryleigh Cox who was awarded the Lone Star FFA Degree at the 95th annual Texas FFA State Convention held from July 10-14.

Cox, a senior at Wharton High School, plans to attend Texas State Technical College where her mother, Judy, works as director of Career Services.

