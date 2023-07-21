High honors go to Wharton FFA member Ryleigh Cox who was awarded the Lone Star FFA Degree at the 95th annual Texas FFA State Convention held from July 10-14.
Cox, a senior at Wharton High School, plans to attend Texas State Technical College where her mother, Judy, works as director of Career Services.
“I like welding because I get to work with my hands,” Cox said.
Her career choice is also influenced by the career opportunities for women in welding, and says her best friend, Cailey Kutach, works at T.J. Welding in Wharton.
“There are a lot of opportunities for women looking for jobs in welding as women are considered very detail oriented in their work,” Judy Cox said.
Cox still has college ahead of her before deciding on a welding specialization.
“I’ve considered pipeline welding, but I’m not sure yet,” Cox said.
Her advice to others on college and choosing a career is “Don’t give up.”
The Lone Star FFA Degree is the highest degree bestowed by Texas FFA on members who have received the Chapter degree, been active FFA members for at least two years, completed at least four semesters of agricultural science at or above the ninth grade level, and have maintained a supervised agricultural experience program.
Cox was one of more than 2,200 FFA members to receive the honor. To be eligible, Texas FFA members must demonstrate their leadership skills, show a commitment to the FFA through involvement at the chapter level and above.
The 95th annual Texas FFA Convention had about 15,000 members and guests. Members of the state’s largest agricultural youth leadership organization spent the week attending leadership workshops and participating in events and activities. Members attending were recognized for their achievements and served as the association’s legislative body.
The Texas FFA is the nation’s largest state FFA association with a membership of more than 169,000. FFA gives students the opportunity to apply practical classroom knowledge to real world experiences through local, state and national competitions. For more information about the Texas FFA, visit www.mytexasffa.org.
