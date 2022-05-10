WCJC nursing students inducted into honor society

Seventeen Wharton County Junior College nursing graduates have been inducted into the Alpha Delta Nu, Delta Delta honor society.
An induction ceremony was held in April at the Horton Foote Theatre on the Wharton campus. The students, who will graduate this May from the college’s Associate Degree nursing program, were selected during their third semester for provisional membership in the honor society based upon academic excellence, the exhibition of positive professional behavior and the completion of a capstone project.
WCJC students have been inducted into the Alpha Delta Nu, Delta Delta chapter since 2016.
Students inducted this spring include: Ebraylone Allen of Bay City, Alissa Ashcraft of Sealy, Kimberly Cardona of Rosenberg, David Dick III of Needville, Marilyn Ervin of Richmond, Micaela Escochea of Rosenberg, Laura Garza of Bay City, Craig Isenhower of Rosenberg, Sara Magana-Ballesteros of Bay City, Megan Mcgill of Richmond, Annastacia Muthini of Richmond, Shabana Noorani of Beasley, Ana Perez of Richmond, Jacquelyn Reyes of Rosenberg, Roxan Tijerina of El Campo, Claudia Zapalac of East Bernard and Allison Zemanek of Boling.
