A message from Christine Stransky

It’s “May Madness” - an effort to fill our Animal Team volunteer “bracket” and “win” by saving more homeless dogs and cats! Our Animal Team, headed by Vice President Rebecca Baron, consists of at least seven different tasks that need a volunteer coordinator so we can continue to help our community: (1) Intake Requests, (2) Intakes, (3) Vet, (4) ASM Database [FILLED], (5) Foster, (6) Transfers, and (7) Transport.
These tasks are no more than a few hours a week; some can be done digitally from wherever the volunteer is while others may need to be done in person or coordinate with a local volunteer. There are written job descriptions for each of these responsibilities, and there will be orientation and training. Currently, I am managing all of these which is why reaching SPOT is such a challenge. The “bracket” needs to be completed by May 30.
Within the next 3-6 months, my husband and I are moving out of state. Since I volunteer many, many hours a week, my leaving has a significant impact on our organization. We are entreating animal lovers in our county to commit to helping in one of these seven areas, or one of the other areas, which need a lead volunteer.
While it is difficult to make this statement, if the Animal Team positions are not filled, SPOT will be forced to disband.
In June of 2023, we will celebrate 15 years of saving homeless pets in Wharton County. We’re proud to say we have rescued almost 5,000 dogs and cats since we were organized in June 2008 ~ almost one life per day. In addition, we instituted a Spay-Neuter Program and fixed almost 1,100 personal pets; we also added a Trap-Neuter-Return program (TNR) and fixed almost 500 community cats. Both programs are key to addressing the abundance of unwanted dogs and cats in our County.
During the pandemic, our organization has been beset by a myriad of challenges, including the loss of several key volunteers. The increase in mortality in our community, many of whom are elderly, has had a direct impact on dogs and cats. In our community, the loss of elderly people may mean the loss of support for kids and grandkids. We have seen the support networks shrink for Wharton County residents.
As a result of these factors, SPOT has two major challenges: (1) a dramatic increase in dogs and cats abandoned or needing to be rehomed due to loss of owner, or income or housing issues, and (2) a loss of volunteers so that more of the responsibilities are shouldered by fewer people. The last issue directly impacts me personally as President; I take care of the tasks not covered by volunteers. The loss of volunteers also means SPOT is not responding in a timely manner to requests for help, even if it is to say we cannot help but here are some other resources.
We think what we do is a great value to our community, and we believe that there are people willing to help our homeless dogs and cats with this transition. These responsibilities can be undertaken by a family, a business or a civic organization, not just an individual; one person in such a group will need to be the contact for the SPOT Board. Each position can have additional volunteers but there needs to be one contact person.
For more information, please email us at wcspot@hotmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you and to continuing to save lives one day at a time!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.