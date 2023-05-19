A message from Christine Stransky

Christine Stransky

It’s “May Madness” - an effort to fill our Animal Team volunteer “bracket” and “win” by saving more homeless dogs and cats! Our Animal Team, headed by Vice President Rebecca Baron, consists of at least seven different tasks that need a volunteer coordinator so we can continue to help our community: (1) Intake Requests, (2) Intakes, (3) Vet, (4) ASM Database [FILLED], (5) Foster, (6) Transfers, and (7) Transport.

These tasks are no more than a few hours a week; some can be done digitally from wherever the volunteer is while others may need to be done in person or coordinate with a local volunteer. There are written job descriptions for each of these responsibilities, and there will be orientation and training. Currently, I am managing all of these which is why reaching SPOT is such a challenge. The “bracket” needs to be completed by May 30.

