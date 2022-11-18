Anyone looking for an evening getaway to get into the holiday spirit has a couple options for out-of-this-world light displays.
Space Center Houston’s fourth annual Galaxy of Lights opened Nov. 12 and features a new addition to the center that is lit up like the stars.
“Galaxy Lights, presented by Reliant, explores the wonders of space exploration with stunning space-themed light installations,” said William T. Harris, president and CEO, Space Center Houston. “We welcome everyone to visit and be immersed in the story of space among real flown spacecraft and interactive holiday light experiences, while connecting with family and friends.”
Visitors ca go on a journey through the solar system in the new Deep Space Backyard. There they can walk underneath the stars and take photos among large displays of astronauts exploring space. At the center of it is the new crystal fireworks experience. Crystal fireworks come to life on a dazzling 40-foot-tall cascading light display composed of different colors of the galaxy. It is one of only two crystal fireworks displays in the world.
A Constellation of lights
Those not wishing to make the galactic journey to Houston can still get an light show experience that knocks it out of the ballpark.
The Sugar Land Space Cowboys are hosting the ninth-annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights, presented by Houston Methodist, from Nov. 18 to Jan. 1 at Constellation Field.
The holiday festival features over 3 million lights, light shows, 10 themed light areas, visits with Santa Claus, a carnival, holiday shopping, and an assortment of theme nights.
The following are key dates for this year’s Sugar Land Holiday Lights:
Nov. 18 – Opening Night and Tree Lighting Ceremony
Nov. 20 – Orion Santa-Themed Bobblehead Giveaway (presented by H-E-B)
Nov. 27 – Lights and Leashes (presented by Hollywood Feed) – Patrons are permitted to bring their dogs and there will be on-site dog adoptions
Dec. 4 – ‘Holiday Sweater’ T-Shirt Giveaway (presented by Regions Bank)
Dec. 11 – Lights and Leashes (presented by Hollywood Feed)
Dec. 13 – Date Night – Patrons can purchase an $85 ticket that includes a Christmas-themed murder mystery show, entry to Sugar Land Holiday Lights and a meal
Dec. 29 – Lights and Leashes (presented by Hollywood Feed)
Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show (presented by Planet Fitness)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.