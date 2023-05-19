Students, teachers and businesses were honored by Area III Wharton County Soil and Water Conservation District No. 342 (SWCD) at the 25th Annual Banquet on May 12, at the Crescent Fairgrounds.
Newgulf Elementary teacher Cathy Schoenfield was honored as Outstanding Teacher and the Outstanding Farmer award went to Pin Oak Farms’ Ramsey, Jon and Jess Richards.
The Wharton County SWCD, in conjunction with the 2023 Texas Conservation Awards, sponsored a poster and essay contest on soil and water conservation.
The theme of the poster contest, open to students 12 years old and under, was “One Water.” The theme concept is that healthy watersheds provide critical services such as clean drinking water, productive fisheries and outdoor recreation that supports economies, environment and quality of life in communities. Students learn that the health of clean waters is heavily influenced by the condition of their surrounding watersheds. Pollutants can wash off from the land to the water and cause substantial harm. Utilizing the theme of “One Water” to inform students and communities of their dependence and responsibility to our watersheds will create guardians of a most precious resources – water.
The poster and essay contests were divided into three age groups: 8 and under, 9-10-year-olds, 11-year-olds and 12-year-olds. The best three posters were sent to Region III competition. Local winners received cash awards and ribbons. A total of 80 posters were received from the schools in Wharton County for 2023.
The essay contest was open to students 18 years and under. The district divides and judges the essays in two categories: junior high and high school. The topic for the essay contest was “One Water.”
Board member Delbur Swanson delivered a presentations as winners were announced. There were 127 essays received from the schools in Wharton County for 2023.
The best two essays were sent to Region III competition. Essay winners will be receive cash awards and a ribbons.
