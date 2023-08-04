The history of Lions Club International began in June of 1917 when a young Chicago insurance agent, Melvin Jones, presented to a group of separate business clubs the idea of consolidating the individual clubs into one strong, influential club, with the goal of helping the community and serving humanity. The Lions motto is “We serve.”

On installation night June 15, after dinner held at Mayor Tim Barker’s home,  club treasurer Dr. Herman Wolff announced their new Melvin Jones Fellowship Award member, Marvin Koliba.

