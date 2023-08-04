The history of Lions Club International began in June of 1917 when a young Chicago insurance agent, Melvin Jones, presented to a group of separate business clubs the idea of consolidating the individual clubs into one strong, influential club, with the goal of helping the community and serving humanity. The Lions motto is “We serve.”
On installation night June 15, after dinner held at Mayor Tim Barker’s home, club treasurer Dr. Herman Wolff announced their new Melvin Jones Fellowship Award member, Marvin Koliba.
Let me give you a little info on him. He was born in Hochheim (between Cuero and Yoakum). After his second year at A&M he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served on a Presidential Helicopter squad as communications navigator technician. He served in that position under President Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon.
Around the time the Vietnam War was going on, Marvin left the USMC as an E-5 Sargent. After his service, Koliba went back to A&M. Soon afterward, Texas Instruments (TI) needed workers with his experience and he joined them. He worked at TI for 36 years, retiring as an engineering manager. Koliba and his wife Nancy have a daughter together and adopted a boy and girl. Both of the adopted children have cerebral palsy.
The reason I wanted to introduce them to our community is that the couple are two of the most loving and compassionate human beings I know. We are happy to have them in Wharton since 2008.
I asked Marvin why he became a Lion.
“Because the Lions Club International does a great job for handicapped children,” Koliba said.
His son has been to Lion camp twice when he was in high school. His son enjoyed camp and made many friends there. His parents said they noticed an improvement in him.
They adopted their daughter, Desiree, when she was two years old. She obtained a CNA degree at WCJC, worked at McDonalds for a long time and passed away on April 20 this year at the age of 42 years old.
“Wharton has shown us friendship, love and respect,” Koliba said.
Marvin Koliba has been a great volunteer and the Lions Club International honored him with a plaque, special lapel pin and a recognition letter from the International Lions Club president. His name follows the late Lion Jennine Merka on the Lions Club wall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.