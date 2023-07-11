On a hot, Saturday afternoon in Wharton, Nedra Johnson helped small business owners stay cool in her Simply Divine Lunch and Tea Room venue on Milam Street with a local vendor sale.
“Part of my business is helping to support our local small businesses,” Johnson said.
Johnson hosted the event which featured food tastings, baked goods and craft vendors from the area.
Carmen Scarlett, owner of Kings & Queens Homestyle Cooking, usually serves up comfort food favorites like chicken-fried steak and catfish plates from “the only convenience store in Lane City.” This Saturday she brought her treats to Wharton.
“I’ve been in Lane City for three months now and we’re well known for our lunch specials – especially our wing baskets.” Scarlett said.
Ashley Askew, owner of Sugar Bear Treats, brought her mom and daughter to the venue selling cakes, cookies and pastries.
Director of Special Programs in the Department of Natural Sciences and Mathematics at Houston University, Askew only attends events like this occasionally.
“We did the wine fair last year and we do some other events, but we don’t do a lot of them,” Askew said.
Askew’s mother, Shariel Hargrove, is Johnson’s sister. Peyton Askew, Ashley’s daughter, helps her mom at events like this and learns from other women in business.
Craft businesses were in attendance with Rachel and Kyle Cavazos’ Amber Dragonfly crafts and Monica Mantalbo’s Twisted Sketch showing off their resin jewelry and crafts.
The Cavazos’ are regulars at Wharton County Farmers Market, closed down until October now, and enjoy sharing their creative wares at a variety of vendor shows across this county and the next.
“We are very happy to be at an indoor event,” Rachel Cavazos said.
Rachel makes resin jewelry with natural plants, flowers and seashells fixed in rings, bracelets, earrings and more while her husband Kyle focuses on creating unique and very sharp hand-made knives.
“I do some of my own designs and I also do knife sharpening,” Kyle said.
Sexy Seductions & More is the jewelry and fashion business of Donna Foster.
Foster sat with Ann Strarup of Helping Hands Ministry in El Campo.
“I support a lot of people in our area and I love coming out to support Nedra and the women who put on events like this,” Strarup said.
Foster displayed a collection of jewelry and fashion accessories, discussing her business in Houston which also sells a line of clothing in 1x to 7x sizes.
“We all have to support one another and I’m happy to be in Wharton to support Nedra and Simply Divine,” Foster said.
Diana Gajewsky of Wharton brought baked goods, decorated cookies and craft items to the event and sat with Susy Elliott, Letha Freitag and Bud Northington. Elliot and Gajewsky both work downtown at The Ranch.
By the end of the event Gajewsky had sold out of her chocolate toffee bars, sugar cookies and banana blondies.
AB Walker Designs attended, displaying a variety of event and special occasion floral arrangements, as well as unique gifts, gadgets, gift baskets and boxes.
Other vendors at the event were Scrollworks by Rosemary and Kalina Nursery.
Most of the vendors at the event said they were looking forward to attending another indoor, air conditioned event, Summer Market Day Craft & Vendor Show on July 22 at Hungerford Hall in Hungerford.
Look for your favorite vendors there.*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.