The Texas Gulf Coast Regent’s Council of the Daughters of the American Revolution met April 4 at Victoria Country club.

Representing Comfort Wood Chapter of Wharton County were regents Sarah Hudgins, Debra Wood Hamman, Hazel Foltyn, and Pam Foltyn Poncik. Hudgins, along with other current regents, gave reports on their chapter activities. The program of the day was given by Gretchen Crawford, the Texas State Chair Genealogical Records Committee.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.