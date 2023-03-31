Registration will soon open for Wharton County Junior College’s May mini-term, summer 2023 and fall 2023 semesters.
Students may register from April 5 through May 15 for the May mini-term, through June 5 for Summer I and through July 10 for Summer II. May mini-term classes begin May 15, Summer I classes begin June 5 and Summer II classes begin July 10.
Registration for the fall 2023 semester opens on April 5 and will last until Aug. 29. Fall classes begin on Aug. 28.
Exact dates classes begin and end, drop days and last days for refunds are listed on the college website, www.wcjc.edu, under the “Catalogs and Schedules” tab.
Any student wishing to submit a financial aid application should do so by priority dates to ensure funds are available prior to the first day of class. Priority date for the summer semester is April 1. For fall 2023 the priority date is June 1. Federal Pell Grants are awarded year-round and allocated for fall, spring and summer terms. See the website for additional details.
