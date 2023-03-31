Registration will soon open for Wharton County Junior College’s May mini-term, summer 2023 and fall 2023 semesters.

Students may register from April 5 through May 15 for the May mini-term, through June 5 for Summer I and through July 10 for Summer II. May mini-term classes begin May 15, Summer I classes begin June 5 and Summer II classes begin July 10.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.