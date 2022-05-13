WISD continued to grow in Depression era

Year ISDs formed: WISD 1896, LISD 1903, EBISD 1916, ECISD 1918, Newgulf 1928, Boling 1941. 1928 County Scholastic Census: WISD 1,682, ECISD 809, Newgulf/ Boling 710, East Bernard 395, Iago 280, LISD 257. Common schools 5,022; earliest estb. 1899 Hearte, Blue Creek, Pecha, Lakeview all in West Wharton County.
1930 population: Wharton 2,261, El Campo 2,034, Newgulf 1,500, Glen Flora 700, Louise 527, East Bernard 450, Boling 450, Hungerford 250, Iago 200, Lane City 150, Pierce 150, Egypt 100, Lissie 70, Bonus 50, Magnet 50. [non-city chartered estimated]
January 1929: Flu epidemic hits all schools; Home Ec moved to 2nd floor with sinks, 4 new stoves; boys can enroll to learn table manners, proper dress. Average family in Wharton makes $1,800-2,000 per year, Home Ec classes will help learn how to budget.
April 15: Trustee election 7 candidates, 4 positions. First time in school history women file for Board membership. A F Schlick 129, Joe Schwartz 128, W W Armstrong 119, L G Rust 116, Henry Sanders 10, Mrs J E Anthony 30, Mrs B D King 1. *women given right to vote August 1920, but few do until 1940s
July 12: Rust Estate sells WISD 4.45 ac $625 per acre; 300 feet on Alabama St, 650’ North on Abell St; Vol L pg 71 Surveyor’s Records. Contract $800 cash with 4 notes $500 each 7% interest.
August: New superintend C V Reed, principal/coach T A Roach. Contract for new 4-rm Primary school Alabama/Abell Sts behind Suske home to H E Sutton, El Campo; cost $16,327 brick w/stucco construction; bricks salvaged from old school used for school.
November Spectator: “Tigers’ machine-like attack bewildered Ricebirds for 2nd victory in 2 years 19-6. Over 2,000 attended; overflow at end zones and sidelines. Coaches Roach and Aschenbeck deserve credit for instilling pride in our boys to win District.” Edna defeats Wharton 19-0 for Bi-District.
*Wharton/El Campo game always 11/11 Armistice Day; stores close to allow employees to attend. Late 1950s when I attended WHS, boys would come to school on Monday with black eyes and bruises from fights after El Campo game.
May 1930: WHS grads 29, 19 females 10 males. 7th grade now 35 pupils and will move classes to high school building.
September 12: WHS now has a marching band. Band classes free but parents must buy instrument. PTA will pay for basses and drums as school property. 1930 Scholastic Census WISD: 570 W, 521 B, 841 Hispanic *after 1941 Hispanic counted with White.
September 26: WISD enrollment 517; 7th 31, 6th 36, 5th 53, 4th 38, 3rd 50, 2nd 67, 1st 69. Mexican Ward 12. House Bill #309 mandates all schools offer health and PE in high school for no less than 30 minutes per day. WHS Tigers have 8 games scheduled this term.
October 1929 Stock market crash creates Great Depression; lasts 10 years. 1931 Dust Bowl conditions last 10 years to create crop loses and food prices to worsen. Little money to pay taxes.
1931-32 term: May 1, 1931 Floyd G Betts new superintendent. Finished degree at Columbia University; former principal Palestine; Dallas Highland coach/head of history dept; Temple high school coach/English teacher. May 22, WHS grads 31; 22 females, 9 males.
September 4: WISD white school opening day 9/7; Mexican and Negro schools 9/21. Brick Mexican Ward school demolished and replaced with modest wooden building that meets all state standards. WHS head coach Dewey Smalley to be assisted by UT football star Harrison Stafford during early practice.
September 1931 Scholastic Census: WISD 1,563, Newgulf/Boling 838, ECISD 834, EBISD 382, Iago 312, LISD 246, County common 5,239. WISD white school Elementary 172, Jr Hi 183, Sr Hi 147. Wharton Training 1-6 222, 7-11 41; Alta Vista 36, Jake Ford 18.
October 30: WISD school year cost per grades 1-7 student $60, per high school student $90; school receives $17.50 in taxes half state/half district per student. *grocery prices: 1 qt peanut butter 35 cents, apples 15 cents dozen, butter 40 cents lb, lettuce 2 heads 15 cents, 8 lb bucket lard 98 cents, oysters 50 cents qt, fresh shrimp 25 cents lb. *Food prices match wages
November 13 Spectator: “WHS football player ruled ineligible to play any district game per UIL ruling. This cancels traditional Armistice Day with El Campo. If Ricebirds did play Tigers, they would forfeit right by UIL rules to be eligible for any playoff games thereafter.” *El Campo wins District defeating Rosenberg 33-0; defeats Victoria for Bi-District 18-7 with over 3,000 in attendance.
